Political Pattie’s Wants to Be DC’s “Sports Bar of Political Affairs”

Political Pattie’s. 913 U St., NW.

U Street bar Dirty Goose announced last month it would be closing its doors after eight years, but the space will remain a bar: Specifically Political Pattie’s, which, according to its Instagram bio, plans on “putting the ‘lit’ in ‘politics.'”

The internet was not amused. TikToks and tweets sprung up across local social media complaining about yet another political DC bar and grieving the former establishment. There’s even a petition to turn the bar into a Chili’s making the rounds. Despite the backlash, co-owners and couple Andrew Benbow and Sydney Bradford are undeterred.

“The comments that we received online were really emblematic of the fact that people can form opinions without even really getting to know who they’re referring to,” says Bradford. “We’re trying to get people to come together and learn about each other without casting judgments.”

Both Benbow and Bradford are DC natives. Benbow is a graduate of Anacostia High School and Bradford is a Madeira School alum. The pair met at Hampton University as political science majors but ran in different circles. In 2022, Benbow released the novel The Devil’s Politics, prompting Bradford to reach out on Instagram to congratulate him. When she asked for a signed copy, Benbow said he’d give her one—but only over dinner.

The co-owners have an extensive background in politics and law that they’re drawing on for their new venture: Bradford is an attorney who has worked on the Hill and Benbow is a retired Army Reserve officer and lawyer with experience in various federal agencies. After years working as civil servants, the pair wanted to integrate what they learned about compromise across ideological divides into a space where people could come together and talk politics.

The decision to open a bar felt natural for the couple, who often spend weekends enjoying cocktails around the city and listening to live music. They thought about what they felt was missing in local establishments—good prices, an “invigorated” happy hour scene, and polite discourse—and decided to create a space of their own. When they started looking for a location, they stumbled upon 913 U Street. It felt meant to be: Benbow’s birthday is on September 13, and their lucky number is 13.

“It popped out to us. As native Washingtonians we love and adore the area. It’s the backyard of Howard University, the place where our first Black Vice President of the United States matriculated from. It felt like a sign,” Benbow said.

The duo intends to host local and national artists for their Corner Concert Series, a nod to NPR’s Tiny Desk. Beyond entertainment, drinks and free popcorn, Benbow hopes the bar becomes a staple for people looking to engage in politics specifically. They envision Political Pattie’s as the “sports bar of political affairs,” serving drinks ($8 to $12) with names such as “Fillibuster Fizz,” and the “Gerrymander Martini.” There will also be gavels on every table: Whoever holds the judge’s hammer gets to lead the conversation, and hitting the gavel signals a shift to a new topic or the end of a discussion.

“You have a sports bar where they have the playoffs and the Super Bowl,” says Benbow. “For us, our playoffs are the primaries. Our Super Bowl is election day.”

The three-floor building has two bars on their roof deck and two bars inside. Political Pattie’s will have a soft opening on September 20.