In a world where self-expression and self-care take center stage, the link between looking good and feeling good is undeniable. While the confidence boost from a fresh blowout or manicure is widely understood, plastic surgery remains less openly discussed and often viewed as taboo. Dr. Munique Maia, a board-certified, Harvard-trained plastic surgeon and founder of Maia Plastic Surgery in Tysons Corner, Virginia, understands the profound role her work plays in empowering individuals to step into transformative moments that shape their lives.

“I work with patients of all ages, from a young woman who wants to reshape her nose before college, to older women who want to turn back the clock and look and feel refreshed. “Some patients seek to enhance their features and add joy to major life events,” Dr. Maia explained, “Whether it’s preparing for a wedding, entering a new chapter of life, or regaining confidence after childbirth, these moments impact how people engage with the world.”

Patients from across the country are choosing to fly to D.C. to visit Dr. Maia for her renowned expertise in delivering natural-looking results. Her work is a balance of artistry and precision that continues to draw individuals who seek subtle yet transformative results which can be seen on her website. Her results are also featured on TikTok, videos of which have garnered over 4.5 million views. Dr. Maia’s ability to bring out her patients’ best, while maintaining their unique features, is what sets her apart in the world of plastic surgery.

The Rise of Non-Surgical Treatments—and When Surgery is the Right Choice

With the growing demand for cosmetic procedures, non-surgical treatments like Botox, fillers, and laser treatments have become staples. “Non-surgical treatments are fantastic for subtle enhancements and maintenance,” Dr. Maia shared. “But for those seeking more significant, long-lasting results, surgery is often the solution.”Dr. Maia also offers in-office procedures performed under local anesthesia, which are popular for their minimal downtime.

“Patients love quick procedures like neck liposuction, mini facelifts, eyelid lifts, and labia reduction,” Dr. Maia notes. These procedures provide amazing results without general anesthesia, allowing quicker returns to daily routines.

Many patients who initially opt for fillers eventually experience “filler fatigue” and seek surgical options for more transformative changes. Dr. Maia emphasized that facial rejuvenation surgeries—such as facelifts, neck lifts, and brow lifts—address deeper concerns and offer enduring results.

Transforming Lives: Stories from the DMV Area

Dr. Maia’s practice is filled with stories of patients whose lives have been transformed, both inside and out. One patient, a 51-year-old mother from Washington, D.C., underwent a tummy tuck and flank liposuction.

“She came in feeling insecure about her appearance,” Dr. Maia shared, “but the changes went far beyond her flatter abdomen. After her surgery, she told me how her entire persona shifted—she became more outgoing, more confident. She was carrying herself in a completely new way.”

Another patient, a woman in her 60s, wrote to Dr. Maia after her mommy makeover, expressing gratitude for the results. “For over 20 years, I had given up on wearing a bikini again,” she wrote. “But after my surgery, you completely changed the way I see myself. You gave me back something I thought I had lost forever.”

The Importance of Natural-Looking Results

Dr. Maia is on the cutting edge of facial rejuvenation and recently published a book with other world experts in the field. Her approach is rooted in creating natural, timeless beauty. “My goal is to keep people guessing,” Dr. Maia said, “My facelift patients look elegant, refreshed, and nobody would ever guess they had surgery.” A 67-year-old patient from Arlington underwent a comprehensive facial rejuvenation with Dr. Maia, including a deep plane facelift, brow lift, upper and lower blepharoplasty, fat grafting, and neck lift. The outcome is striking yet subtle—a rejuvenated face with no tell-tale signs of surgery.

For patients that seek results that blend seamlessly with their natural appearance, look no further. Dr. Maia’s meticulous approach, combined with an eye for detail leaves patients feeling their best.

