Chappell Roan Pulls Out of All Things Go Festival

Chappell Roan will not perform at this coming weekend’s All Things Go festival. The pop star made the announcement on Instagram Friday, saying “Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.” She was scheduled to perform at the festival’s New York and DC-area stops.

Publicists for the festival provided the following statement:

We’re heartbroken to announce that Chappell Roan will no longer be performing at this year’s festivals. While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it’s important to remember that health and well-being always comes first. All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding. Let’s continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves.

It’s been an eventful week for Roan, who faced backlash to announcements she made about the US Presidential race. Roan canceled two shows in Europe late last month, angering some fans.

