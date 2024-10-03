Head to your local theater or community center to binge-watch an array of new and classic movies at one of these multi-day film festivals coming to town this fall.

1. March on Film Festival

October 6-13 location_on National Archives, Planet Word, Eaton DC language Website

The March on Film Festival—formerly March on Washington Film Festival—returns to DC with a new theme: “stories that move.” The festival will spotlight the unsung heroes and stories of the civil rights era. This year’s keynote speakers are community leaders such as filmmaker Karen Thorsen, scholar Frank Leon Roberts, and influencer Cree Myles. The festival lineup features film screenings, panel discussions, and art and author workshops (free+).

2. Washington West Film Festival

October 10-13, 21 location_on LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Tysons and Reston language Website

Catch both new and retro flicks at Washington West Film Festival. The lineup kicks off with a screening of Tribeca Film award-winning documentary Searching for Amani. Or attend a showing of the classic motion pictures The Sixth Sense and Footloose ($20+ for single passes).

3. Noir City DC

October 11-24 location_on AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center language Website

This is the festival for fans of classic Hollywood crime and detective dramas. Writer and film historian Eddie Muller and the Film Noir Foundation return to AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center with a curated selection of films noir. This year, the festival is playing 15 “thematically linked double bills,” pairing non-English language films with movies made in the U.S. and U.K.—a response to immigration challenges around the world ($200 pass).

4. Immigration Film Fest

October 17-20 location_on Various DC locations and virtual language Website

Immigration Film Fest marks its 11th anniversary this month. The festival—now organized by local nonprofit KAMA DC—is dedicated to spotlighting the stories and experiences of refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants. Fans of the fest can expect to see shorts, documentaries, and feature films across the District ($50+ pass).

5. Middleburg Film Festival

October 17-20 location_on Various Middleburg locations language Website

New motion picture dramas Blitz, Conclave, and Emilia Perez headline this star-studded festival, back for its 12th year. Top directors, film creators, and actors will gather for narrative and documentary showings, Q&A sessions, awards ceremonies, and a tribute concert to composer Mychael Danna (single passes TBA, all access passes sold out).

6. Utopia Film Festival

October 19-21 location_on Various Greenbelt locations language Website

Since 2005, Greenbelt’s neighborhood film festival has screened pictures that explore the topics of cultural diversity, community building, environmental issues, and politics. This year’s selections include documentary shorts, animations, independent features, and locally produced films that will be screened at Historic Greenbelt Theatre, New Deal Cafe, and the Greenbelt Municipal Building ($20 pass).

7. Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival

November 7-9 location_on The John Hopkins University Bloomberg Center language Website

Investigative reporting and visual storytelling come together at this film festival for journalists and filmmakers. The opening film is Men of War—a detailed account of a failed 2020 coup in Venezuela told from the perspective of former US Green Beret Jordan Goudreau. Industry experts will also lead symposiums on topics such as the presidential election results, AI, and documentary filmmaking ($85+ pass).

8. Alexandria Film Festival

November 7-10 location_on Various Alexandria locations language Website

Local filmmakers will have a chance to shine at this festival, which will also draw producers, actors, composers, and directors. This year’s lineup has yet to be released, but previous offerings have included a showcase of student productions as well as filmmaker panels ($80 pass).

9. HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

November 8-10 location_on Howard University language Website

Films from finalists in the HBCU First LOOK student filmmaker challenge will be shown at Howard University this fall. The second annual three-day festival also includes panel discussions, keynote addresses, and master classes with industry professionals and HBCU graduates exploring the theme “A Celebration of Black Cinema X Activism” ($30 pass).

10. Wheaton Film Festival

November 9 location_on Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad language Website

This community festival, back for its 10th year, specializes in spotlighting short films, creating a space for industry networking, and hosting educational talks. Audiences can watch video projects from indie Montgomery County filmmakers and international producers. Awards will be presented for Best Overall Film, Best Community Story, and Best Student Film, followed by an after-party with food and drinks ($14+ pass).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Related 10 Great Things to Do in DC This October

Join the conversation!