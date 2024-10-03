Discover this truly one-of-a-kind estate, located in the prestigious Moyaone Reserve in Accokeek, MD. This sprawling 7.61-acre property blends architectural distinction, lush landscaping, and serene privacy—all just 30 minutes from DC. Designed by Edgar Jenkins, AIA, in 1966, the Cape Cod-style home exudes timeless charm.

The kitchen underwent a complete renovation in 2019, featuring new white oak floors, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, modern light fixtures, and a large apron sink. The guest bath was fully renovated with shiplap walls, a freestanding soaking tub, double vanities, and tile flooring, while the primary bathroom was expanded to include a freestanding tub, a marble-tiled shower, and an enlarged closet.

Stroll through the gardens and take in the magnificent 60-foot-long bed of peonies that bloom each spring, or visit the artisan smokehouse, complete with a two-level smoking chamber. Additional outbuildings include a chicken coop and a detached one-bedroom apartment with its own two-car garage, ideal for guests, a caretaker, or additional income.

The Moyaone Reserve is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and provides residents with access to views of George Washington’s Mount Vernon. For more info, please contact info@sfgrealestate.com.

Address: 801 Bryan Point Rd, Accokeek, MD 20607