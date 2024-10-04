3 Open Houses to See This Weekend

In the market for a quaint cottage, a city condo, or a contemporary-style house from the 1980s? We’ve got you covered. Here are three open houses to visit this weekend.

A Falls Church Cottage

Price: $795,000

Where: 2838 Winchester Way, Falls Church

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.12 acre

Listing agents: Bryan Felder and Janice Spearbeck, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Open house: Sunday, October 6, 1 PM – 3 PM

Crimson-red doors and window shutters give this Falls Church cottage a classic look. Inside, the recently-remodeled interior includes hardwood flooring, updated kitchen countertops, and a new HVAC system. Entertain guests on the newly-built wood deck or in the recreation room, which features a wet bar.

A Logan Circle Condo

Price: $749,900, plus a $350 monthly condo fee

Where: 1301 T St., NW, Apt. 1

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Listing agents: Kevin Hughes and Tyler Siperko, Compass

Open house: Saturday, October 5 ,1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, October 6, 2 PM – 4 PM

This sleek condo fills the entire first floor of a circa 1900 Victorian rowhouse, located near the 14th and U Street corridor. Features include a bright dining nook, high ceilings, an open floor plan, and new hardwood floors. Pet owners will appreciate the fenced side yard.

A Contemporary Germantown Home

Price: $799,000

Where: 17401 Siever Ct., Germantown

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 1.864 acres

Listing agent: Etta Tobin, RE/MAX Realty Centre

Open house: Saturday, October 5, 1 PM – 3 PM

Natural light filters through the abundance of windows and sliding glass doors in this custom 1980s split-level. Two separate decks provide space for entertaining and offer views of the leafy landscape. Inside, find an open concept kitchen and heated tile floors in the primary bedroom’s ensuite bathroom. The listing includes the adjoining three-quarter-acre lot.