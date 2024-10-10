Welcome home to this stunning condo in Potomac Yard! This home offers over 1600 square feet of luxury living and features two bedrooms, two full baths, a powder room, a separate office and private outdoor space. PLUS there are two dedicated garage parking places (one with its own charging station).

Newly constructed in 2023 by Dylan, this condo embodies sophisticated style, high-end appliances and fixtures and exceptional designer touches. The property is a rare corner unit flooded with light from two exposures. A true gourmet kitchen offers fine contemporary design: stylish cabinets, a gorgeous island with waterfall white Calacatta quartz countertops, refrigerated wine storage, and wood paneled premium Bosch appliances. Waterworks and Kohler fixtures are found throughout the unit.

The spa-inspired bathrooms feature floor to ceiling tile, with the master bathroom offering dual sinks. The large bedrooms offer plenty of space and have large closets, with the master having two walk-in closets. Top-of-the-line shelving has been added throughout the unit to closets and storage. The den offers a wonderful retreat and has been enhanced with built-in bookcases.

Residents enjoy an exceptional array of amenities: an innovative fitness center and yoga room, a fabulous rooftop lounge and terrace with stunning DC and Old Town views, a conference room, a beautiful lobby with concierge, and a bike room, among other amenities. The condo offers the consummate location – steps to the metro and numerous fine restaurants and retail. It is adjacent to Potomac Yard Park with over 20 acres of walking and bike trails, tennis, basketball and large playgrounds. Outstanding in every way, this upscale architectural masterpiece is the perfect refuge to call “home.”

Address: 737 Swann Avenue Unit 302 Alexandria VA 22301

Contact:

Lee Murphy

Washington Fine Properties

Sales Associate, Licensed in DC, MD and VA

202-277-7477

Lee.Murphy@wfp.com

Follow Lee on Instagram