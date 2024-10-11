4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

A midcentury-modern house in Carderock Springs headlines our open-house picks this weekend. And for higher rollers (or the real-estate voyeurs among us), we’ve got a listing for you: a renovated 19th-century Georgetown rowhouse.

A Bethesda Midcentury Modern

Price: $1.475 million

Where: 7709 Glenmore Spring Way, Bethesda

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Listing agent: Khalil Alexander El-Ghoul, Glass House Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, October 12, 12 PM – 2 PM and Sunday, October 13, 12 PM – 2 PM

Built in 1965, this midcentury-modern house in Bethesda’s Carderock Springs neighborhood features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private deck with tree-lined views, and a professional-grade kitchen. Owners can join the community tennis and swim club.

A Contemporary Takoma Home

Price: $824,900

Where: 621 Tewkesbury Pl., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: 2,640 square feet

Listing agent: M. Cameron Shosh, CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty

Open house: Sunday, October 13, 12 PM – 2 PM

This single-family home in Takoma, DC, features an upgraded kitchen—outfitted with double ovens, white quartz cabinets, and an induction cooktop—and a sunny, spacious living room. Solar panels line the roof; a side-yard patio offers space for entertaining.

A McLean Rambler

Price: $1.7 million

Where: 1621 Crescent Ln., McLean

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Listing agent: Michelle Zelsman, Real Broker, LLC

Open house: Saturday, October 12, 1 PM – 3 PM

Large picture windows, a distinctive kitchen backsplash, and a spacious deck—these are some of the selling points of this McLean ranch. Recent renovations include a new roof and a tankless water heater. Two separate office spaces are perfect for remote workers.

A Georgetown Rowhouse

Price: $4.5 million

Where: 3417 R St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5

Lot size: 0.1 acres

Listing agent: Lisa Abeel, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, October 12, 11 AM – 1 PM

This 1896 Georgetown rowhouse was renovated in 2019 by DC-based StudioMB. Amenities include a modern white kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample outdoor entertaining space, and a primary bedroom featuring a private porch and spa-grade ensuite bathroom. On the lower level, find a one-bedroom apartment, complete with its own kitchen.