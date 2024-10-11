An Interview With Nick Dorka of “Love Is Blind DC”

If you’re tuning into the DC season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, you’ll recognize Nick Dorka as the duck-riding real estate agent who—spoiler alert—gets engaged to Hannah Jiles. We caught up with the former William & Mary footballer halfway through the season to talk about his dream date in DC, meeting people off the apps, and why his parents’ house has So. Many. Pineapples.

Where are you living these days?

Pretty much right after the show, I got a place here in Tysons Corner. I always wanted to be right here. It’s a great central location for my work, DC is 20 minutes away, Arlington is maybe 10, 15. I got enough space for me and my cat, I’ve got a nice view, updated appliances. It’s all I could really ask for.

Have people shown up at open houses looking for Nick Dorka of Love Is Blind?

No open houses yet. I’ve had five or six people message me already on Instagram, hey, we’re looking to buy in six months, I saw you on the show, can you help us out? That’s really neat. I’m really looking forward to just the different opportunities that you get from the show. Obviously, you’re here to find love, but I think it would be dumb if you didn’t roll with the punches. If someone wants to use me based off the show, hey, I’ll give you high level service.

You had the business card and everything in the most recent episodes!

That’s my old team, so I shouted out my old team. It would have been nice to have my team on there. But that was a funny scene. She went, oh yeah, and then put it right back, I thought that was kind of funny.

Before the pods, how were you typically meeting women in the DC area?

I’ve never really been on dating apps. Back in college, maybe. I like to meet people authentically. I think a lot of stuff gets lost behind screens these days. It’s really easy for me to connect with someone. We’re just talking, we’re going to know each other. I like meeting people out or at dinner. I won’t approach you in the gym. I won’t be on the dating apps. I go to a lot of cool and different places, and I just like meeting people. If I find you attractive, and I like your vibe, and we connect, that’s how I meet people.

DC dating gets a lot of flack. Do you have a defense of DC dating?

Two things in particular, and that’s a great question. One, it’s one of the most diverse places I’ve really been, especially in the country. Different jobs, people look different, people come from different paths of life, so there’s a lot of diversity. The second thing is, there’s so much to do. This is the nation’s capital. I think a lot of people take that for granted. I can actually see the monument from my window right here. It’s a little tough to live there, but it’s a wonderful place with wonderful people.

What are some of your go-to dates in DC?

Not that much recently. I haven’t been really going on dates over the last two years, I’m going to be honest with you. I’ll tell you this: My next date would be a picnic in front of the monument. You know there’s that large grassy area? My dad always used to tell me he played softball there. Just lay down a blanket, have some good food. Maybe drink some Prosecco, I like red. There’s so many great places to eat. I’ve been going to a couple of the new speakeasies as well, I think that’s a really cool vibe, for sure.

What are some of those places to eat?

L’Ardente—I got the pronunciation right. Cafe Milano, I go there a lot, I see a lot of familiar faces there. I’m at the point where DC has so much to offer, I like trying new things. I rarely go back to the same spot, but those two, for sure, are my go-tos. And there’s a lot to do in Tysons as well.

What about in Tysons?

Oh, man. Earls is one of my favorites. Ometeo is right at Capital One here in Tysons, great margs, better tacos. Those are my two favorites here.

What’s your favorite underrated spot in the area?

There’s one spot I’m going to shout out. It’s Perch Putt in Tysons Corner. It’s in Capital One, there’s a 20, 25 story high rise and they just put in a really big grassy area, a couple restaurants, a putt putt course, they have food trucks, and it’s all on the top floor. I had no idea this has been here. I’ve been there twice, and it’s a great vibe. DC has great people in general, and all that kind of trickles into Maryland and Virginia. That’s the spot I’ve been going to recently.

We go to your parents’s house in the most recent episodes, and there’s a lot of pineapple decor. Why so many pineapples?

It’s my mom’s favorite fruit. I was at Home Goods, I saw these cute little pineapple glass things, got one for me, got one for my mom. Can’t forget mom. Two things you’ll see when you go to my mom’s place are pineapples and Jesus—crosses, candles.

Can you make pasta now?

So, I think it’s like, you fill a pan up halfway, three quarters, turn the stove on hot and let it boil. I’ve done it once or twice—not in a while—but if I would have thought for a second, OK Nick, don’t check the fridge, check the pantry, OK, that’s how you do it. But I kind of got lost. I was getting peppered with questions. It was Hannah’s meal, her brother was coming, I know she wanted to represent them well. So I wanted everything to be perfect for her. I didn’t want to turn the notch up too high and explode the place. I think it’s just two easy steps, right? Who wouldn’t know how to make pasta?

🔥🔥🔥 Rapid fire responses 🔥🔥🔥

We asked Dorka to say the first thing that comes to mind with each word or phrase.

Commanders

Winners.

Me.

10 years plus.

Love triangle

Too many.

The guy on the screen.

Hannah

Can I use three or four words? Beautiful inside and out.

Washington

Commanders.

Love Is Blind

Sometimes.

