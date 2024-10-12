In a vibrant celebration of heritage and artistry, the Embassy of Malaysia recently opened its doors to showcase Songket, a stunning traditional textile that has captivated audiences for centuries. Known for its intricate weaving and luxurious incorporation of gold and silver threads, Songket has been recognized as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, and its inaugural presentation in the United States has brought a fresh wave of cultural appreciation to the Nation’s Capital.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday, October 10, with an exclusive fashion show held at the Embassy, featuring His Royal Highness Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail Petra, the Crown Prince of the State of Kelantan. The event drew a distinguished crowd, including Ambassadors and high-ranking officials from the U.S. Government, all eager to witness the intersection of history and modern design. Among the highlights was Washington’s very own Miss District of Columbia 2024, Katie Ann Powell, who graced the runway, showcasing the elegance of Songket in a contemporary light.

His Excellency Ambassador Nazri Aziz, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the United States, who previously served as Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy, stating, “By bringing Songket to Washington, we not only celebrate Malaysian artistry but also strengthen the ties between our nations through a shared appreciation of culture.”

Haflin Nazri Aziz, the Spouse of the Ambassador, expressed her joy at the event, stating, “It is a privilege to share a piece of our rich heritage with the people of Washington.”

The show featured creations by Sharifah Kirana, one of Malaysia’s fashion maestros and legends. As one of the most influential designers in the country, Kirana remarked, “Songket is more than just a textile; it is a story woven through generations. I am thrilled to showcase its beauty on this international stage.”

Emerging designer Zachrin Jaafars, with the support of the Federal Land Development Authority of Malaysia (FELDA), unveiled an astounding collection inspired by the fourteen states of Malaysia, celebrating the country’s diverse ethnicities and traditional garments. “Sustainably, our brand aims to ensure that nothing goes to waste, particularly since the textiles and materials are handwoven,” Zachrin Jaafars noted, emphasizing a commitment to sustainable practices. His lavish and luxurious Songket materials were put together by the new generation of FELDA Chini palm settler community from the State of Pahang.

Both collections were crafted and flown all the way from Malaysia to Washington, D.C.

The event highlighted the significance of the Songket textiles from Malaysia’s National Textiles Museum, which were on display, further enriching the cultural narrative.

As part of the exhibition, several Malaysian artists and artisans were also brought to Washington, D.C., including Adiguru Hajah Kelthom Hussein, the proprietor of Che Minah Songket, who showcased her art of Songket weaving. Attendees also had the chance to see a live mural painting demonstration by artist Dani Omar, recognized for his mixed media creations. Additionally, Dani Omar’s Songket-inspired paintings and Sharifah Kirana’s 27 sustainable art pieces made from remnants of her collections were the highlight of the evening.

The event also offered attendees a rare opportunity to view historic Songket pieces dating back to the 1800s from the collection of the National Textiles Museum of Malaysia, each telling a story of artistry that transcends time.

The celebration continues at the Embassy, located at 3516 International Ct NW, Washington, D.C. 20008. From October 11 to 25, the Embassy will host an immersive art exhibit open to the public, inviting Washingtonians to discover Malaysia’s rich artistic heritage. The event is free, and registration is available through Eventbrite. For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit Eventbrite.

Exhibit highlights will include:

Art Exhibition: Works by contemporary Malaysian artists Dani Omar and Sharifah Kirana.

Works by contemporary Malaysian artists Dani Omar and Sharifah Kirana. Songket Textile Exhibition: A rare display of exquisite Songket masterpieces.

As Washington, D.C., continues to embrace a melting pot of cultures, the Embassy of Malaysia’s efforts not only celebrate a rich heritage but also foster deeper connections among the city’s diverse communities. The upcoming exhibition promises to be a captivating exploration of how traditional crafts can inspire modern creativity, making it a must-see event for anyone interested in the arts and culture.