In the heart of West Spring Valley, 5003 Warren St NW has set a new standard for luxury living in Washington, DC. Represented by Sarah Hake of Compass, this stunning 7 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home, with 6,290 sq ft of living space, combines luxury and functionality. Sarah represented the developer with the acquisition of the property and worked in an advisory capacity throughout the process to ensure the finished product resonated with buyers.

As a standout development project, the home’s design seamlessly combines modern sophistication with practicality. Spacious living areas, functional layout and abundant storage, plus a gourmet kitchen featuring custom Studio 37 Cabinetry, the home is a testament to exceptional attention to detail. Marble and soapstone countertops, Waterworks fixtures, Visual Comfort and designer tile were chosen to enhance both aesthetics and utility. The kitchen features top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, Pella Windows and an abundance of natural light.

The property also includes beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces, such as an upper level balcony, screened in porch, and a spacious deck and patio. Its thoughtful layout ensures comfort and privacy, making it a perfect family home.

Every aspect of 5003 Warren St NW was thoughtfully curated to elevate the living experience. The goal was to not only achieve a record sale, but to set a benchmark for luxury living, showcasing the neighborhood’s potential.

Property: 5003 Warren St NW, Washington, DC 20016

Contact:

Sarah Hake

m: 202.856.4777 | o: 202.448.9002

sarah.hake@compass.com

https://sarahhakerealestate.com/

@the_dc_realtor