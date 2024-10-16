A stunning and expansive end-unit rowhome that perfectly blends modern living with classic charm, situated in sought-after Glover Park on a one-way street welcomes you. This rare circa 1937 four-story home offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms, across approximately 3,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in the community.

Step inside and be greeted by a bright, airy living area filled with natural light. The main floor boasts a seamless open layout, flowing from the welcoming front porch through the living and dining areas, and into the contemporary kitchen, to the rear deck and patio. Recently renovated in 2021, the kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a spacious island, and a sleek breakfast bar—ideal for both casual meals and entertaining. Updated lighting and gorgeous wood floors further enhance the elegant design.

The upper levels provide plenty of space, including a serene primary suite with an en-suite bath on the second floor. Two additional bedrooms and a skylight hall bath complete this level. On the third floor, you’ll find two more generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level offers a family room and a sixth bedroom with an en-suite bath, along with a private entrance.

Address: 2210 39th Place NW, Washington, DC 20007

For more info, please contact:

Matt Cheney

202-465-0707

matt.cheney@compass.com