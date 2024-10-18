Discover 20 Parkside Road, a beautifully renovated home in Silver Spring’s sought-after Sligo Park Hills, where the natural beauty of the area has long inspired local artists. With Sligo Creek Park’s scenic trails just steps away and vibrant downtown areas of Takoma Park and Silver Spring close by, this home blends tranquility with urban convenience.

Inside, the light-filled living room with a wood-burning fireplace offers a cozy retreat, while the adjacent sunroom, perfect for a home office or creative space, showcases the picturesque tree-lined streets. The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and an ILVE gas range, ideal for those who love to cook. The main level also includes two spacious bedrooms and a sleek full bath.

Upstairs, escape to the expansive primary suite with a spa-like en-suite bath, while the fully finished lower level provides a fourth bedroom, recreation room, and garage access. Outside, relax on the serene patio surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for entertaining or quiet reflection.

For inquiries, contact Clark & Van Wye Group of Compass at Lindsay.Clark@compass.com or 202.674.3918.

Address: 20 Parkside Rd, Silver Spring MD 20910