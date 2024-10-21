5 “Love Is Blind” Season Finale Watch Parties in the DC Area

After a tumultuous Love is Blind season that revealed the real horrors of DC dating, the wedding bells are ringing and just three couples remain as the reality TV dating show heads into its conclusion. Here are some area watch parties on Wednesday where you can enjoy the company of fellow fans while finding out who makes it down the aisle:

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Join Love is Blind contestants Bohdan and Marissa for a Q and A at this Metro car turned bar at 7 PM. After watching the finale, guests can ask their most heated questions about the season while raising money for veterans. Both Bohdan and Marissa served in the military, so the night will also serve as a fundraiser for military and veteran housing with Fisher House. Attendance is free, but reservations are preferred.

2333 18th Street, NW

Watch the final moments of the season on a projector or the multiple TVs stationed throughout the restaurant, all while sipping on some drink specials. The event begins at 7 PM and RSVPs are preferred.

4245 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Their Ballston location is offering 50 percent off bottles of wine and conducting raffles throughout the night, starting at 7 PM. Guests can arrive early to make predictions prior to the airing of the episode. No reservations required.

1317 14th Street, NW

Visit one of the locations featured this season to enjoy the final episode. The speakeasy-style bar will offer special drinks from 7 PM – 10:30 PM while airing the finale. No reservations required.

1940 11th Street, NW

Enjoy Love is Blind themed wine specials, golden goblets and themed cocktails while watching the final two episodes of the season from 8 PM—10:30 PM. For guaranteed seating, make a reservation.