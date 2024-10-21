Make a difference in this once-in-a-lifetime experience, raising funds and awareness for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in hopes of being crowned the next Washington, D.C. Visionary of the Year!

Visionaries of the Year (VOY) is a 10-week philanthropic competition for leaders in the DMV area to raise mission-critical funding for LLS in honor of local blood cancer survivors. Funds raised go directly to LLS’ groundbreaking research, patient support programs and advocacy efforts.

Ideal candidates are active community and business leaders – philanthropic, ambitious, social, resourceful, goal-oriented, and passionate about making a difference in the lives of individuals impacted by cancer.

The Visionaries of the Year campaign is a network of competitive individuals driven to find cures. If changing the world through meaningful networking sounds of interest to you, please consider nominating yourself or nominating someone you know to become a candidate by reaching out to Sasha Rocke, Campaign Director – Sasha.Rocke@lls.org.

The 2025 Visionaries of the Year campaign in Washington, D.C. will kick off on Thursday, March 20, 2025 and end with a Grand Finale Gala on Friday, May 30, 2025.

This year’s campaign was unforgettable. Meet our 2024 winners!

Interested in being a part of the campaign? Contact us by emailing Sasha.Rocke@lls.org to learn more about being a candidate, joining our Leadership Committee, or learning more about sponsorship opportunities.