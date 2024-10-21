Honor the Day of The Dead with a celebratory afternoon of family fun at The Wharf in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Institute, Fiesta DC and Modelo. The afternoon will be full of activities, including live music by Latin Celtic band La Unica, cultural performances, a Modelo beer garden, face painting, sugar skull decorating, a new community lantern procession and more. Wear your most colorful and authentic outfit, snap a photo next to the life-sized sugar skull sign and visit beautifully decorated altars honoring loved ones.

As the sun sets, The Wharf will transform with a colorful community lantern procession along the waterfront. A rainbow of lanterns will be distributed to visitors for the community to illuminate the night and walk from M Street Landing (near Hell’s Kitchen) to The Grove (near The Pendry).

WHEN: Saturday, November 2, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

WHERE: Festivities will take place from M Street Landing (adjacent to 604 Water Street St. SW) to The Grove (at the corner of Riley and Wharf Streets SW).

HOW: Celebración Día de los Muertos at The Wharf is free to attend: no tickets are needed. You must be 21+ to consume alcohol. For more information about The Wharf, including transportation and dining options, please visit www.wharfdc.com and follow @TheWharfDC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok.