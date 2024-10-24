Election Stress: Where to Rage, Cry, and Laugh Around DC

Election Day is fast approaching, and if you’re not feeling great, you’re not alone. Whether you need to laugh, cry, or let your anger out, here are ideas for pre-voting self care.

RAGE

Let it all out with these cathartic experiences.

Toss some axes

If you feel like screaming, consider throwing a sharp object instead. Bad Axe in Alexandria and Kick Axe Throwing in Ivy City offer opportunities to wield a hatchet and toss it at a target. (And hey, what you’re picturing on the bullseye is none of our business.)

Go wild in a rage room

For a safe way to channel your anger, shut yourself in a rage room and smash objects. Break glass bottles and more at the rage room in Kraken’s Edgewood location, and wield a bat at Room of Rage in Morningside. Rage room Lose It in Woodbridge allows you to wreck anything from chairs and vases to printers and radios.

Whack balls

Pretend the golf ball is your stress and give it a thwack at golf simulators such as Five Iron in Penn Quarter and Cityswing in downtown DC and Reston. High-tech driving range Topgolf is another spot for a cathartic swing, and there are various locations in Maryland and Virginia.

Throw a punch

Boxing gyms are an ideal place to hit hard with no consequences. Don boxing gloves at Downtown Boxing Gym in Silver Spring, Rumble Boxing Gym in Dupont Circle, and Nuboxx on U Street, sparring with partners or hitting a punching bag until you feel better.

CRY

Where to let the tears fall when you need a good crying session.

Tear up around town

TikTokker Kiara McGowan (@cryingindc) has chronicled the best places around DC to bawl, and she shared some of her favorites with Washingtonian, including Rock Creek Park and Union Station’s Main Hall. (If you’re still feeling rough post-election, McGowan is also hosting a group cry on November 12 at the Southwest Neighborhood Library.)

Some other nice spots for tears include the rooftop of the MLK Library, tucked-away areas in gardens such as the National Cathedral gardens (specifically the pavilion between the gardens and the park) and the National Arboretum. The Adams Memorial at Rock Creek Cemetery is a crying destination with some history: Eleanor Roosevelt often went there to contemplate her life, including when she discovered her husband’s infidelity.

LAUGH

Cheer up with joyful distractions.

Visit a comedy club

If you want to giggle, a comedy club is a solid starting point. Venues such as DC Improv, DC Comedy Loft, Hotbed Underground Comedy and Room 808 host local talent as well as guest comedians who have appeared on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO.

Snuggle with animals

When stress is overwhelming, it’s time to bring in the professionals: adorable animals. Cuddle with kittens at a cat cafe such as Crumbs and Whiskers in Georgetown or Mount Purrnon in Alexandria. Combine two stress-relieving activities—yoga and cute animals—during goat yoga at Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington. Big stress calls for big animals, so you might consider a trip to meet cows Snap, Crunch, and Pebbles at Clarksville Cow Cuddling, or pet alpacas on a guided tour at Breezy Hill Alpacas. In need of an at-home solution? We’re watching videos of the National Zoo’s new pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao on repeat.

Catch a funny show

Turn off the news and tune into a live performance instead. Washington Improv Theater’s DC’s Funniest Improvisers show runs through November 2, featuring a variety of local ensembles saying “yes, and.” For a musical comedy inspired by the works of Plautus, get tickets to Stephen Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum at Signature Theatre.