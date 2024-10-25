Yellow Cafe Is Adding a Fancy-Fun Evening Kebab Menu in Union Market

All the Kebabs at Yellow. 417 Morse St., NE.

Levantine cafe Yellow has been a daytime destination for za’atar croissants and wood-fired pita sandwiches since its July opening in Union Market. Come November 14, the casual spot from Albi and La’ Shukran chef Michael Rafidi will expand into a full-service evening restaurant focused around charcoal-grilled kebabs and mezze.

“All the Kebabs,” as it’s being called, will offer half a dozen core kebabs, including pomegranate barbecued lamb kefta, harissa chicken wings, soujek-spiced octopus, and autumn vegetables with halloumi cheese and fermented-chili honey. All are served with whipped tahini, herbs, and sumac onions—with the option to add on wood-baked flatbread with shatta (a Middle Eastern hot sauce) or fluffy butter rice with “crunchies.” A butcher case will display additional specials, whether it’s monster prawns or lamb saddle.

The case will also feature other specials, including a tomahawk lamb chop or smoked bone-in short rib for two or three with an Arabic coffee rub and pomegranate glaze. On the side are an array of vegetable-centric mezze, including cucumbers with black-garlic tahini and coal-fired carrots with whipped feta.

Not sure what to get? For $75 per person, the kitchen will just cook for you. The feast will include three kebabs, hummus, a couple salads, rice, and soft-serve. (Ice cream flavors currently include labne with baklava and pistachio brown butter, and cider with poached pear and candied almond.)

To drink, expect five to six cocktails incorporating Levantine ingredients and a couple with coffee. Director of Operations William Simons, who compiled the wine menus for Albi and La’ Shukran, will curate a wine-by-the-glass list for Yellow as well.

Evening seatings will mostly require reservations to start with more walk-in spots opening up in the weeks after its debut. Going forward, the kebab menu will be available for takeout as well.

Rafidi says he’s always wanted to do a fun kebab shop inspired by the burger-and-kebab restaurants his grandfather ran in DC in the 1960s and 70s called Tripoli. A sign advertising a “Tripoli Special!” shish-kebab hangs inside Yellow.

Just as Yellow was born as a pop-up inside Albi, Rafidi sees Yellow as an incubator for other concepts, whether it’s “All the Kebabs” or the “(Not) Pizza” menu at the Georgetown location.

“Who knows? Maybe it changes in a year and we do something different,” Rafidi says. “Maybe we’ll love it, and maybe we’ll keep it forever, or maybe we’ll have its own home one day.”

