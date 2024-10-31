Inside the McLean Estate That Just Sold for $25.5 Million

It features panoramic views of the Potomac River, a kitchen designed with advice from chef José Andrés, and a garage/“sport pavilion” that can accommodate up to 22 cars and also doubles (or is it triples?) as a ballroom. And now it also has a new owner. The Cliffs, a 32,785-square-foot house located at 700 Bulls Neck Road in McLean, built in 2022 and first listed for $39 million, closed today for $25.5 million, according to Mark Lowham of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, the listing agent. Which makes it the most expensive sale of the year in the region, and one of the highest in history. (The record belongs to Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, who in 2021 paid $48 million for their River View estate in Fairfax County, now currently on the market again for $60 million.)

Samer Kuraishi with The One Street Co. represented the buyer of the Cliffs, who wished to remain anonymous. The house was originally built for Roger Mody, a partner with Monumental Sports and Entertainment, and his wife, Kyle. But by the time it was finished, eight years after they purchased the site and razed the previous structure, they were empty-nesters and decided to move on, according to Lowham.

The house boasts eight bedrooms, 10 baths, and five half-baths. The Modys were friends with Andrés, hence his input on the kitchen, but a love of sports is also evident: The house features a yoga room, indoor basketball court, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. A wine cellar holds 3,000 bottles. And then there are the views of the Potomac.

Lowham thinks the sale of the Cliffs “portends some pretty significant activity in that top sector of the market” before the end of the year or early in 2025. “There’s going to be at least a couple more of these that go.”