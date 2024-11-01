Your Guide to Notable DC-Area Musicians Playing Live in November

This month, get out and enjoy the sounds made by artists with DC connections.

Pop

John-Robert grew up playing in coffeehouses in the Shenandoah Valley before being discovered by Grammy-winning producer Ricky Reed, who is best known for his work with Jason Derulo, Pitbull, and other 2010s pop stars. John-Robert’s sound is inspired by the music of Appalachia with a modern twist. He’s coming to Songbyrd Music House on November 10.

Despite rising to fame due to her cover of traditional Irish folk song “Drunken Sailor,” the DC native’s 9:30 Club set on November 23 will consist more of her original work—modern lyrical pop informed by Irish music. Spoiler alert: she will be bringing her Irish flute.

Indie Rock

One of the more famous acts to come from the DC area, Velocity Girl was a big name in the ’90s indie scene. For the last year, they’ve been getting back together to play reunion shows—their first appearances since the band split in 1996. They’re continuing their streak at Black Cat on November 23, joined by newer DC powerhouse Bad Moves.

Hip-Hop

Prince George’s County musician Eli Derby rose in popularity after collaborating with rapper 6LACK on a single, titled “Lovely.” Now, he’s bringing his R&B music inspired by his time singing in the church choir to the Pocket on November 21, where he’s sharing a bill with fellow R&B up-and-comer Byron Juane.

Having already opened for DRAM and Dirty Heads, Newport News native rapper Chandler decided to go on his first headlining tour, spanning the east coast. He’s hitting the Pocket on November 22, joined by a handful of other DC and Virginia-based rappers and producers.

Experimental

Both of these adventurous musicians will be appearing at Tonal Park Recording Studio (7014-C Westmoreland Ave., Takoma Park) on November 15 at 7 PM. Brian Waltz, better known as Geologist, is a member of Animal Collective, but he also has a rich solo repertoire, including his most recent project, “The O’Brien System,” which releases hour-long musical broadcasts every month on NTS Radio. Laprida has an intriguing new album on DC experimental label Outside Time and will here be playing her trumpet marine through an 18-inch subwoofer.

Go-Go

Jam out with Long Live Go-Go, a music collective and record label dedicated to preserving and celebrating the quintessentially DC genre. The group will be joined onstage by other members of the go-go scene at Songbyrd on November 15 from 8 PM until 2 AM.

Punk

This Virginia punk band—best known for their album Punk Rock’s For Kids Who Can’t Skate—is hitting Songbyrd on November 11, the first stop on their fall tour with Atlanta grunge band Tongues of Fire. Also on the bill is rising DC group Flowers For The Dead.

These local up-and-comers are celebrating the release of their first album, Hard to Believe, at Black Cat on November 15 alongside DC’s own Cherub Tree and Cal Rifkin.

Familiar faces from around the DC area are coming to Black Cat on November 30 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Smash Records—a stalwart establishment for DC’s punk and alternative scenes. Joining the show are local bands NØ MAN, Lorelei, and Des Demonas, who will be playing songs off their new release, APOCALYPTIC BOOM! BOOM!.

Country and Folk

DC’s Big Chimney is the featured guest at Quarry House Tavern’s free bluegrass night. It’s exactly what it sounds like—bar food, cheap beer, and some good bluegrass music. Plus it’s free to attend.

R&B

This Silver Spring native has since based his career out of Los Angeles, but he’s bringing his jazzy soul music—which draws upon his background as a saxophonist and composer—back home this month. He’s coming to Songbyrd on November 1, joined by DC saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed.