The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, a Kisco Signature senior living community, has proudly celebrated its grand opening. This special event marked the unveiling of Gaithersburg’s newest senior living community, offering a glimpse into the exceptional lifestyle The Carnegie provides.

“We are proud to officially open the doors of The Carnegie,” said Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living. “The community reflects Kisco’s dedication to creating vibrant, engaging environments where seniors can thrive. As our flagship Signature community, we are especially proud to display how The Carnegie exemplifies the best of what Kisco offers.”

Designed for independent living, assisted living and memory support, The Carnegie provides seniors with a thoughtfully crafted environment where they can thrive. At the heart of The Carnegie is Kisco Senior Living’s award-winning The Art of Living Well programming, promoting whole-person wellness and fostering an active, fulfilling lifestyle. The community distinguishes itself through strong partnerships with local businesses and cultural institutions. By fostering these meaningful relationships, The Carnegie offers more than just a place to live, but an environment that provides an engaging and culturally immersive lifestyle.

“We’ve built a truly dynamic environment where residents can embrace an active, fulfilling lifestyle surrounded by a supportive and vibrant community, said Jennifer Pastora, general manager of The Carnegie.”

Schedule your personal tour and experience life at The Carnegie (10100 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD) by calling 240.690.0726 or visiting lifeatthecarnegie.com.