This home offers grand ocean views with a bird’s eye perspective of the vibrantly colorful and ever-changing water below, and an orientation that perfectly frames the surf breaks and mesmerizing sunrises, all from a location within walking proximity to all that Dewey Beach restaurants and shops have to offer.

The floor plan includes an upstairs primary suite with breathtaking ocean views, 6 secondary bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 powder baths, and multiple elevated outdoor decks to embrace the coastal lifestyle.

An enclosed outdoor grilling area alongside a large paver patio with multiple sitting areas, all add to the usable outdoor space that ensures peace of mind enjoyed from properties of this kind. The home is great for entertaining and enjoys a laid back yet luxurious feel that exceeds expectations. Ample parking for 5 cars and easy access to all of the natural wonders of the ocean just steps away.

Homes with the lifestyle features that are appurtenant to this property are scarce and the value of such a limited offering cannot be measured in dollars alone. Property to be sold in as is condition and fully furnished other than the items listed on the exclusion sheet.

The price on this beautiful property has been reduced to $2,500,000. See it in person at the upcoming open house happening from 10 am-noon on Saturday, November 9.

Address: 10 Saulsbury St. Dewey Beach, DE 19971

MLS# DESU2065112

Contact:



Damian Davis

Right Coast Realty LLC

Office: (302) 276-0031

Cell: (302) 650-7617