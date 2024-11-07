20 Ways to Commemorate Veterans Day Around DC

There are lots of ways to honor those who have served in the United States military this Veterans Day, including wreath-layings, concerts, family events, and more. Unless noted, all events are free and take place on Monday, November 11.

Wreath-layings and ceremonies

National World War II Memorial

1750 Independence Ave., SW

This 9 AM ceremony, run by Friends of the National World War II Memorial, will honor 16 million World War II veterans with a wreath-laying at its Freedom Wall. They will also livestream the event on Facebook.

Arlington National Cemetery

1 Memorial Dr., Arlington

Arlington National Cemetery’s National Veterans’ Day Observance will feature performances from the United States Marine Band and the US Navy Band Sea Chanters, who will perform a prelude in the amphitheater at 10:30 AM. Members of various branches of the military will attend, and there will be a parade of colors from veteran organizations. Attendance at this year’s wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is limited to official participants.

World War I Memorial

1493 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The Doughboy Foundation will commemorate the end of World War I, and the 116,516 Americans who gave their lives for the cause, with the annual Bells of Peace wreath-laying ceremony. They’ll ring the National World War I brass bell 21 times, and bugles will play Aux Morts, Last Post, and Taps. You can attend in person or online via livestream at 11 AM.

Navy Memorial

701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

A wreath-laying in honor of Navy veterans will run from 1 to 2 PM. You can also watch the ceremony online.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

5 Henry Bacon Dr., NW

This 1 PM ceremony will mark the 40th anniversary of the “Three Servicemen” statue, and the 20th anniversary of the “In Memory” plaque. which pays tribute to the men and women who served in Vietnam and later died from causes related to the war.

Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism During World War II

Intersection of New Jersey Ave., Louisiana Ave., and D St., NW

Japanese-Americans who served in the military are the focus of this ceremony, which starts at 2 PM. The keynote speaker will be Cpl. Norio Uyematsu, a veteran of the Korean War. You can watch a livestream of the event on Facebook.

Military Women’s Memorial

Memorial Ave and Schley Dr., Arlington

This ceremony honoring military servicewomen runs from 3 to 5 PM at the Military Women’s Memorial, located at the ceremonial entrance of Arlington National Cemetery. Hear formal military honors and remarks from current and former servicewomen. Register for the free event here.

Korean War Veterans Memorial

900 Ohio Dr., SW

Join the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation for a ceremony and wreath presentation from 3 to 4 PM. If you’re a veteran, the foundation asks that you wear your uniform.

Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon

This all-day event, running from 9 AM to 4 PM, is held on the grounds of George Washington’s estate. Activities include a floral tribute to the military, a Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony, and music- and history-focused activities such as a Q&A with Mount Vernon’s resident fifer. Performers include the Harmony Heritage Singers, United States Army Chorus, the United States Air Force Strings, and more. Free tickets are available for all current and former military members.

National Museum of the American Indian

Fourth St. and Independence Ave., SW

This daylong event is dedicated to the legacy of Native American military members, and will include conversations with veterans such as author Teresa Lynch-Chrapkiwicz and mental health counselor Shannon E. Ayres. The day will finish at the National Native American Veterans Memorial with a Celebration of Colors performed by the National Capital Region Native American Color Guard, and a wreath-laying ceremony. They’ll also livestream portions of the day.

Concerts and activities

National Cathedral

3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

On Saturday, November 9 at 4 PM, the National Cathedral will host a concert featuring the United States Marine Chamber Orchestra and singers from across the military branches.

Navy Band Woodwind Quintet

Southwest Neighborhood Library, 900 Wesley Pl., SW

On Saturday, November 9 from 2 to 3 PM, the US Navy Band Woodwind Quintet will perform at the Southwest Neighborhood Library.

US Navy Band

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 901 G St., NW

Concerts will run from 1 to 4 PM in the New Books Room at MLK Library. The set will include performances from the Cruisers—the US Navy Band’s music vocal ensemble—and the 12-member brass ensemble.

National Museum of American Jewish Military History

1811 R St., NW

Help create care packages for hospitalized veterans between noon and 4 PM. You can donate toiletries, socks, games, books, and other items in new condition, but you aren’t required to bring something—you can also show up to make cards and thank you notes. The museum will screen silent World War I films as participants work.

National Archives

William G. McGovern Theater, 701 Constitution Ave., NW

On Wednesday, November 13, Friends of the National World War II Memorial and the National Archives will host a book signing and discussion with Frank Cohn and Harry Miller, veterans of World War II’s Battle of the Bulge. The moderator will be journalist and author Alex Kershaw, who wrote The Longest Winter: The Battle of the Bulge and the Epic Story of World War II’s Most Decorated Platoon. The free event starts at 6:30 PM, and you can register here.

Weekend events

Veterans Day Parade

Constitution Ave., NW, between Seventh and 17th sts.

The annual Veterans Day Parade, starting at Seventh Street and ending at 17th Street, runs between noon and 3 PM on Sunday, November 10. According to Historic Programs, the processional will include several bands and choirs from around the country.

National Harbor

165 Waterfront St., National Harbor

The lineup of events at National Harbor includes a party at Bobby McKey’s on Friday, November 8, with free entry and 20 percent off all food and drink; an F-16 flyover program on Saturday, November 9; and a concert from United States Air Force Band District Brass on Sunday, November 10.

DC War Memorial

1100 Ohio Dr., SW

The DC Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs will hold a ceremony on Sunday, November 10 from 3 to 4 PM.

Veterans Day 5K

4100 Monument Corner Dr., Fairfax

On Sunday, November 10, DC Front Runners is hosting its Veterans Day 5K run in Fairfax Corner. Entry fees range from $35 to $45.

Library of Congress Family Day

Thomas Jefferson Building, Great Hall, 10 First St., SE

The Library of Congress will host a Family Day on Saturday, November 9. From 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, kids and adults can explore activities related to World Wars I and II. The event is free, though you need a pass to enter the Jefferson Building. Register for a timed entry pass here.