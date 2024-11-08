PHOTOS: Osteria Mozza Opening Preview Celebration

Osteria Mozza held a preview party last Friday for a group of VIPs before opening its doors to the public on Sunday, November 10th.

The traditional Italian eatery is a partnership between restaurateur Stephen Starr (Le Diplomate, St. Anselm, El Presidente, Pastis) and James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton.

Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, Osteria Mozza is located in the heart of Georgetown in the former Dean & DeLuca space at 3276 M St., NW.

“This space is truly magical,” says Starr. “We feel it every time we walk in the doors and we’re excited for our guests to feel it, too. We’re bringing Nancy Silverton’s corner of Melrose and Highland to the heart of Georgetown, and we could not be more proud of that.”