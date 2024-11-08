PHOTOS: Osteria Mozza Opening Preview Celebration

Restaurateur Stephen Starr and Chef Nancy Silverton welcomed guests to a preview celebration of Osteria Mozza last weekend.
Osteria Mozza held a preview party last Friday for a group of VIPs before opening its doors to the public on Sunday, November 10th.
The traditional Italian eatery is a partnership between restaurateur Stephen Starr (Le Diplomate, St. Anselm, El Presidente, Pastis) and James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton.
Spanning more than 20,000 square feet, Osteria Mozza is located in the heart of Georgetown in the former Dean & DeLuca space at 3276 M St., NW.
“This space is truly magical,” says Starr. “We feel it every time we walk in the doors and we’re excited for our guests to feel it, too. We’re bringing Nancy Silverton’s corner of Melrose and Highland to the heart of Georgetown, and we could not be more proud of that.”
Mark Ein, Jean Case, and Steve Case.
Adrian Fenty and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
A canopy of palm and olive trees lines the restaurant’s solarium.
Dana Bash and Spencer Garrett.
Dr. Justin Tyler Bernstine and David Chalian.
Guests feasted on a buffet of freshly imported cheeses and antipasti.
Stephen Starr offers up a toast.
Stephanie Cafferty and Maria Saab.
Sandro Kereselidze, Emma Mears, and Vinoda Basnayake.
Pete Kalamoutsos, Marc Barnes, and Mattie Hanley.
An upstairs private dining room is available for more intimate occasions and seats up to 20 guests.
Joshua Levine, Chef Nora Pouillon, and Joe Bastianich.
Priscilla Thomas, Jocelyn Buckley, and Sophie Rosen.
Tracy Bernstein and Judee Ann Williams.
Marc Barnes, Stephen Starr, and Shawn Townsend.
Marcia Wong and Eric Hilton.
Guests were gifted with bags of freshly made bucatini pasta and a recommended recipe card by Chef Nancy Silverton.
Jess Brown, David McCombs, Yasmine Reed, and Elizabeth Hucko.
The private dining room provides a bird’s-eye view of the bustling restaurant floor below.
Atila Omer and Chef Mike Friedman.
Joe Bastianich, Nancy Silverton, and Stephen Starr address the party.
Glendon Hartley, Daniella Senior, and Chad Spangler.
Ralph Brabham, Drew Porterfield, and JP Sabatier.
Christian Clerc, Meg Clerc, Amanda McClements, Alex Marquardt, and Rose Previte.
Erin Como and Brenan Danchik.
Kathleen Buhle and Kate Bennett.
Omar Popal and Mariam Wardak.
The NBC Washington team.
Laurent Menoud and Francisco Estevez.
Luke Russert and Dr. Laura Lomeli.
A terrazzo-tiled entry mercato greets visitors upon entry.
Stacey Rusch and Brittany Ford.
Natalie Strahorn and Andrea Rinaldi.
Tito Bringas, Jonathan Silver, Jonathan Capehart, and Melissa Moss.
John Cecchi, Councilmember Brooke Pinto, and Phil Beshara.
Cody Mendelsohn and Chef Spike Mendelsohn.
Long pours of limoncello cordials were on offer.
Many of the items on Mozza’s dining menu are also available for purchase from the market.
Catherine Snyderwine and Elizabeth Harnik.
Anna Palmer and Patrick Mellody.
Stephanie Wilkes, Libby Rasmussen, and Hallie Sharpless.
Pastry chef Katie Kimble and her team prepared a variety of sweet treats for the occasion, including Rosemary Olive Oil Cakes and Brown Butter Tarts.
Stefan Vasilis and Fritz Brogan.
Yemisi Egbewole and Stephen Starr.
The bar commands attention in the center of the space and offers everything from a classic Aperol Spritz to traditional Italian wines.
Chef Silverton handpicks every item for sale in the market, which has the same operating hours as the restaurant.
Shahab Farivar, John Asadoorian, and Chef Maziar Farivar.
Joe Maloney and Maggie Maloney.
Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, Ashley Taylor, Libby Dysart, and Christina Nellis.
Instagram @IGDC leaders Austin Graff and Laurie Collins.
