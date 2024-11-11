Imagine beginning each day in a home where every detail is designed for beauty and function. From sunlit studios and thoughtfully planned one-bedroom layouts to expansive three-bedroom, three-bath condominiums with terraces, The Whitley offers spaces that adapt to your lifestyle and needs.

Debuting soon, residences range from the upper $400s to $1.6M+. Each unit is crafted with high-end finishes, such as hardwood oak or luxury plank flooring, custom cabinetry and elegantly tiled baths, creating a refined sanctuary to start and end each day.

Walkable Living in the Heart of Old Town

Stepping outside, you’ll find yourself in the vibrant heart of Old Town Alexandria. Just minutes away, Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s make grocery shopping easy, while neighborhood favorites like Hank’s Oyster Bar and Jula’s on the Potomac offer a taste of Alexandria’s culinary charm. For adventures beyond Old Town, the Braddock Metro Station provides convenient access to Washington, D.C., Arlington and Reagan National Airport, and nearby areas like Tysons and National Harbor are just a short drive away.

Relax and Entertain with Rooftop Views

When the day winds down, head to The Whitley’s rooftop deck and clubroom, where you can enjoy panoramic city views. Host friends with the convenience of gas grills and cozy lounge seating, or unwind solo as you watch the sunset. Additional amenities make daily living seamless, from a boutique gym and pet wash station to a dedicated bicycle storage area, electric vehicle charging stations and underground parking. The Luxer One®️ package room with cold storage keeps your deliveries secure, making every aspect of urban living as convenient as it is luxurious.

Join The Whitley Community

Experience upscale city living at The Whitley, where convenience, elegance and Old Town Alexandria’s best meet. Register at TheWhitleyVA.com to receive all the latest updates and notifications on when these much-anticipated luxury condominiums open for sales.