The Washington Association of Black Journalists (WABJ) is hosting its annual Special Honors & Scholarship Gala on Saturday, Dec. 7. at the Armour J. Blackburn Center on the campus of Howard University with hundreds of media professionals and newsmakers.

Eight professionals and a local community initiative will be recognized for excellence in journalism, communications, newsroom leadership, and community service:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Allison Seymour, news anchor, WUSA9

Journalist of the Year – Vann R. Newkirk II, senior editor, The Atlantic

Legacy Award – Cheryl W. Thompson, investigative correspondent and senior editor, NPR

Young Journalist of Excellence Award – Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent, ABC News

Excellence in Communications Award – co-founder, Speechwriters of Color, and owner of Words Normalize Behavior

President’s Award – Enid Doggett, founder and CEO, INSPR Media; and Ryan L. Williams, digital & special events producer, DC Public Library

Dorothy Butler Gilliam Trailblazer Award – Ron Nixon, vice president of news and head of investigations, enterprise, partnerships and grants, The Associated Press

Dr. Sheila Brooks Community Impact Award – Voices DMV, a community engagement initiative of the Greater Washington Community Foundation

In addition, thousands of dollars in academic scholarships will be awarded to local college students at the gala to support their career endeavors in media.

The event is an annual fundraiser to support the organization’s scholarship funds and year-round programming, including its 39th annual Urban Journalism Workshop for DC area high school students.

WABJ is a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible organization. There are several ways for members of the public to contribute to help make a lasting impact on WABJ’s mission.

Click here to make a donation and learn about our various funding areas.

You can end a check using the address below:

Washington Association of Black Journalists

P.O. Box 2683

Washington, D.C. 20013

Email info@wabjdc.org for general inquiries.

Founded in 1975, WABJ is a volunteer-led organization of more than 300 journalists, journalism educators, students, and media practitioners in the DC metro area. It provides members with ongoing professional development opportunities and advocates for newsroom diversity, equity, and inclusion. Visit wabjdc.org to learn more.