Step into history at The People’s House: A White House Experience, a new attraction in downtown DC. By reserving free passes, visitors get a front row seat to immersive and hands-on exhibits showing a behind the scenes look at one of the most iconic buildings in the nation’s history.

Created by The White House Historical Association, The People’s House is home to eight unique exhibits designed to bring history to life right before your very eyes. Whether you take a seat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office Replica, participate in historical moments in the Cabinet Room, or take a deep dive into various rooms in the 360-degree Immersive Theater, The People’s House is a great place to visit for people of all ages.

With the holidays just around the corner, The People’s House is also home to the White House History Shop. Visitors can shop for everyone on their list with gifts inspired by White House history including the Official White House Christmas ornaments, home accessories, jewelry, books, children’s toys and apparel. The shop can also be accessed online.

Experience all that White House History has to offer and plan your visit today. The People’s House is open Monday-Sunday from 9 am – 5 pm with the exception of some major holidays. Located at 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington D.C., 20006, a limited number of free walk-up passes are available each day.