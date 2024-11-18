Holidays are for family, friends, and making memories. Whether it’s bundling up and spending a day walking through a winter wonderland, zipping down an icy hill, or singing Christmas carols while enjoying cookies and milk, you’ll find it at Gaylord National Resort. Amid millions of holiday lights, elaborately decorated trees, seasonal cuisine, and a sleigh-full of Christmas cheer, you and your loved ones will experience a Christmas to remember.

Close to home, but worlds apart

Standing on the banks of the Potomac River in the waterfront destination of National Harbor, Md. is Gaylord National Resort. Just minutes outside Washington, D.C., Gaylord National is perfect for those looking for a fun holiday getaway close to home.

From Nov. 15 through Dec. 28, the resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Millions of lights will twinkle, dozens of trees will sparkle, and hours of festive entertainment and activities will be offered for all ages.

And while Gaylord National itself can’t be wrapped and placed under the tree – with nearly 2,000 guest rooms including 110 suites it would be a tight fit – event and attraction tickets make great stocking stuffers. The gift of an overnight stay would certainly spread Christmas cheer!

ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

The coolest attraction of all is ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” This holiday spectacle, kept at 9 degrees and hand carved by artisans out of 2 million pounds of brightly colored ice, is back again this season.

Journeying through the attraction, guests will see the Peanuts gang brought to life in intricate detail through more than 10 colorful ice scenes from the iconic TV special. Snap a photo with Snoopy’s doghouse, stop at Lucy’s psychiatric booth, admire Charlie Brown’s little Christmas tree, and see Linus tell the story of Christmas, all in stunning ice sculptures.

And there’s no need to pack the coats! Even though it’s cool inside, Gaylord National provides parkas to keep guests warm and toasty as they zoom down epic ice slides, marvel at larger-than-life displays, and wander through the winter wonderland.

Festive fun for all

With signature events like ICE! and the Broadway-style Cirque: Spirit of Christmas show, classic holiday activities including photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice tubing and Snowball Build & Blast, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during So Much Christmas at Gaylord National Resort.

SO MUCH CHRISTMAS

After a fun, festive day of memory making, unwind with a meal at Old Hickory Steakhouse or Harbor Social, or take a short walk or shuttle bus ride to National Harbor, MGM, or Tanger Outlets before seeing the magic of the holidays come to life in the amazing acrobatic feats of Cirque: Spirit of Christmas show.

This season, get away together and make memories that will last forever at Gaylord National Resort.

Book your stay and buy tickets at www.ChristmasAtGaylordNational.com. Overnight resort guests receive exclusive benefits and extra perks.