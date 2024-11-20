This fall, three bars came onto the scene that quickly became hotspots. La’ Shukran, Providencia, and Cana are very different, but what unites them is a reverence for places far from DC. Here’s what to know about them:

La’ Shukran

417 Morse St., NE Website

Location : An alley amid the warehouses of the Union Market District.

Who’s behind it : Michael Rafidi, the acclaimed chef/owner behind Albi and Yellow.

Influences : Middle Eastern meets French bistro.

Decor : The bar, up a flight of stairs, is chic and moody, with acid-green banquettes and fringed hanging lamps, and there’s a rooftop patio.

What to eat : Share plates including escargot hummus, foie gras beignets with halva butter, and a kebab steak au poivre.

What to drink : Cocktails made with the anise-scented spirit arak, natural wines, and inventive nonalcoholic concoctions such as a cold-brew coffee with carob molasses and cardamom cream.

Cocktail prices : $17 to $22.

Closing time : Midnight Monday, Thursday, and Sunday; 1 am Friday and Saturday. Each night, the kitchen closes an hour earlier than the bar.

Providencia

1321 Linden Ct., NE Website

Location : An alley off the H Street corridor.

Who’s behind it : Erik Bruner-Yang, owner of the nearby Taiwanese/Cambodian spot Maketto, and Maketto bartenders Pedro Tobar and Daniel Gonzalez.

Influences : Taiwan, where Bruner-Yang was born, and El Salvador, where Tobar and Gonzalez are from.

Decor : The former flower shop is snug and minimalist, but thoughtful design elements such as a brick-lattice-covered front window make a big impact.

What to eat : The ever-changing menu features easy-to-like Latin/Asian snacks, including a crab sandwich on milk bread and chorizo-stuffed chicken wings.

What to drink : Cocktails—each inspired by a memory from one of the proprietors—are often made with esoteric spirits. The Run Bing With Nai Nai, sparked by nostalgia for Taipei ice cream, features charanda (a Mexican sugarcane liquor), a rhubarb amaro, oolong tea, and milk.

Cocktail prices : $8 to $18.

Closing time : Midnight Tuesday through Saturday. The kitchen closes at 10.

Cana

location_on 2412 18th St., NW language Website

Location : Adams Morgan’s main drag.

Who’s behind it : Radovan Jankovic and Marko Bogdanovic—who also run the West End hangout Mercy Me—plus Chilean-born chef Maximiliano Rivera Papic.

Influences : The low-key Brazilian bars known as botecos.

Decor : The 43-seat space is warmed up with exposed-brick walls, green corduroy booths, and a homey nook that shows off Jankovic’s vinyl collection.

What to eat : Small plates including salt-cod croquettes, shrimp empanadas, and hearts-of-palm salad, plus larger plates such as charred octopus with crispy yuca.

What to drink : Caipirinhas are this bar’s obsession—riffs include passionfruit and coconut versions—and the sugarcane spirit cachaça shows up in several other drinks.

Cocktail prices : $16 to $19.

Closing time : Midnight Tuesday through Thursday; 2 am Friday and Saturday.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

