Food

3 Cool New DC Bars With International Flair

These spots draw inspiration from Brazil, Taiwan, and beyond

Written by
| Published on
Bedouin Coffee cocktail and foie gras with beignets at La’ Shukran. Photograph by Hawkeye Johnson.

 

This fall, three bars came onto the scene that quickly became hotspots. La’ Shukran, Providencia, and Cana are very different, but what unites them is a reverence for places far from DC. Here’s what to know about them:

 

La’ Shukran

location_on 417 Morse St., NE

language Website

Arak and roll The new Middle Eastern bar La’ Shukran is already one of the hottest spots in town. Photograph by Vina Sananikone.

Location : An alley amid the warehouses of the Union Market District.

Who’s behind it : Michael Rafidi, the acclaimed chef/owner behind Albi and Yellow.

Influences : Middle Eastern meets French bistro.

Decor : The bar, up a flight of stairs, is chic and moody, with acid-green banquettes and fringed hanging lamps, and there’s a rooftop patio.

What to eat : Share plates including escargot hummus, foie gras beignets with halva butter, and a kebab steak au poivre.

What to drink : Cocktails made with the anise-scented spirit arak, natural wines, and inventive nonalcoholic concoctions such as a cold-brew coffee with carob molasses and cardamom cream.

Cocktail prices : $17 to $22.

Closing time : Midnight Monday, Thursday, and Sunday; 1 am Friday and Saturday. Each night, the kitchen closes an hour earlier than the bar.

 

Providencia

location_on 1321 Linden Ct., NE

language Website

Lychees on ice with coconut-yuzu sauce. Photograph of Providencia by Vina Sananikone.

Location : An alley off the H Street corridor.

Who’s behind it : Erik Bruner-Yang, owner of the nearby Taiwanese/Cambodian spot Maketto, and Maketto bartenders Pedro Tobar and Daniel Gonzalez.

Influences : Taiwan, where Bruner-Yang was born, and El Salvador, where Tobar and Gonzalez are from.

Decor : The former flower shop is snug and minimalist, but thoughtful design elements such as a brick-lattice-covered front window make a big impact.

What to eat : The ever-changing menu features easy-to-like Latin/Asian snacks, including a crab sandwich on milk bread and chorizo-stuffed chicken wings.

What to drink : Cocktails—each inspired by a memory from one of the proprietors—are often made with esoteric spirits. The Run Bing With Nai Nai, sparked by nostalgia for Taipei ice cream, features charanda (a Mexican sugarcane liquor), a rhubarb amaro, oolong tea, and milk.

Cocktail prices : $8 to $18.

Closing time : Midnight Tuesday through Saturday. The kitchen closes at 10.

 

Cana

location_on 2412 18th St., NW

language Website

Photograph of Cana by Hawkeye Johnson Photography.

Location : Adams Morgan’s main drag.

Who’s behind it : Radovan Jankovic and Marko Bogdanovic—who also run the West End hangout Mercy Me—plus Chilean-born chef Maximiliano Rivera Papic.

Influences : The low-key Brazilian bars known as botecos.

Decor : The 43-seat space is warmed up with exposed-brick walls, green corduroy booths, and a homey nook that shows off Jankovic’s vinyl collection.

What to eat : Small plates including salt-cod croquettes, shrimp empanadas, and hearts-of-palm salad, plus larger plates such as charred octopus with crispy yuca.

What to drink : Caipirinhas are this bar’s obsession—riffs include passionfruit and coconut versions—and the sugarcane spirit cachaça shows up in several other drinks.

Cocktail prices : $16 to $19.

Closing time : Midnight Tuesday through Thursday; 2 am Friday and Saturday.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Petworth.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day