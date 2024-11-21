11 Fun Holiday Light Displays and Attractions Around the DC Area

Brighten up the holiday season with these enchanting light displays and attractions:

Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights

through January 5 location_on 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna language Website

Spectators of all ages will love this Northern Virginia botanical garden, which transforms into a a half-mile-plus animated light show for the holidays. Stop into the gazebo for stunning views reflected on the lake, or cozy up with roasted s’mores and hot cocoa near the fire ($18).

Bull Run Festival of Lights

through January 5 location_on 7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville language Website

Explore two-and-a-half miles of fairytale vignettes from the comfort of your car, driving past leaping reindeer, LED archways, glimmering candy canes, and sparkling stars. There are also plenty of bright lights to see on foot through the Holiday Village and Carnival. This year, live camel rides and a covered petting zoo are attractions at the Holiday Village ($30+).

Ice and Lights Winter Village

through January 5 location_on 4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria language Website

Have a holly jolly outing with the entire family at Cameron Run Regional Park. The seasonal Winter Village bursts with colorful light displays and giant stars on select nights through January 5. If you want to add ice-skating to the experience, you can glide on the outdoor ice rink through January 6 ($8+).

Tingle Bells

November 22–January 5 location_on 1238 Maryland Ave., SW language Website

Artechouse—an interactive tech-art museum—opens the holiday season with a new sensory exhibit. “Tingle Bells: An ASMR Inspired Holiday Special” is a digital experience created to help spectators unwind and relax. Visitors can watch a 20-minute cinematic presentation of unraveling gift wrap and digital dollhouses while listening to delicate sounds. You can sip an exhibit-inspired mocktail or cocktail at the bar, and then venture through the indoor imaginative world ($25+ for adults, free for ages 4 and under).

“Season’s Greenings”

November 28–January 5 location_on 100 Maryland Ave., SW language Website

Here’s a chance to see some of your favorite DC landmarks in floral form. More than 20 plant-created landmarks and monuments will fill the US Botanic Garden Conservatory, while model trains chug through the holiday display in the gated outdoor gardens. There are festive lights weaved throughout the garden exhibit for guests to discover, and live holiday music on a select nights in December (free).

Winter Lantern Festival

November 31–January 12 location_on 8025 Galleria Dr., Tysons language Website

Take a nighttime stroll through more than 1,000 Chinese lanterns, and catch a live performance by the Zigong Acrobatic Troupe at this season’s whimsical Winter Lantern Festival in Tysons ($27 for adults, $17 for children, free for toddlers ages 3 and under).

ZooLights

select nights November 22–January 4 location_on 3001 Connecticut Ave., NW language Website

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo glittering light show, ZooLights, is back. You can walk through lantern illumination displays of rainforest, desert, ocean, and other animal habitats, and watch nightly live musical performances. Also, visitors can ride the Conservation Carousel and buy sweet and savory treats ( $6).

Winter Lights Festival

November 29–December 31 location_on 11950 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg language Website

Seneca Creek State Park’s 3.5-mile loop is lit up in themes such as Toyland, Winter Woods, and the Enchanted Forest. Cars can ride past more than 450 illuminated displays and sparkling trees ($15+, closed on Christmas).

Winter Glow

November 29–30, December 15-19, 23 location_on 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon language Website

George Washington’s Mount Vernon is a beloved destination to celebrate holidays throughout the year. This month, the historic estate brings a new winter experience to Virginia. Guests can sightsee eye-catching illuminations at Winter Glow, and meet Aladdin the camel. Leading up to Christmas, there’s a three-day fireworks event happening at the 18th-century landmark December 20-22 ($54 for adults, $35 for ages 6-11, free for ages 5 and under, Christmas Illuminations: $55+ for adults, $33+ for ages 6-11, free for ages 5 and under).

Wharf’s Holiday Boat Parade & Party

December 7 location_on 45 Sutton Sq., SW language Website

Watch more than 60 decked-out boats parade across the Washington Channel. In addition to the shimmering fleet, there will be ornament decorating, letters to Santa, holiday karaoke, meet-and-greets with Santa, live music by Yani the Band, and a fireworks finale (free).

Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

December 7 location_on 1-A Prince St., Alexandria language Website

This vivid waterfront parade has been running for nearly 25 years. View the decorated sailboats and powerboats from any spot on the Old Town waterfront, or head to Waterfront Park for crafts and a Port City Brewing Company pop-up beer garden (free).

Join the conversation!