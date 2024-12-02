It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Wharf is transforming into a candy-colored winter wonderland this season. With a bevy of activities for adults and families, it’s the perfect place to start new traditions or recapture nostalgia from years’ past.

The Holiday Boat Parade & Party at The Wharf returns for its 32nd year on December 7.

Arrive by 5 pm to secure a prime viewing spot along the mile-long parade route. At 7 pm, Tommy McFly will emcee this sight to behold as more than 70 boats decked out in dazzling holiday lights and decorations sail up the channel.

Party to live music by Yani The Band on District Pier and The Experience Band & Show and Too Much Talent Band on Transit Pier. Sip on festive cocktails and drinks at the Corona Cheer Garden on District Pier and enjoy family-friendly activities up and down Wharf Street including holiday karaoke, ornament decorating, ice skating, photos with Santa and more.

Don’t miss the spectacular fireworks finale at 8 pm over the Washington Channel.

Still need a family photo for this year’s holiday card? The 45-foot nautical-inspired Christmas tree on District Pier and 40-foot Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree in Blair Circle—made of whiskey barrels from the Jack Daniel’s distillery—are festive and fun backdrops.

To help spread joy beyond The Wharf, Jack Daniel’s and Wharf restaurants are partnering to support Operation Ride Home, a program dedicated to reuniting junior military members with their families.

Jack Daniel’s will donate $1 to Operation Ride Home for every Jack Daniel’s holiday cocktail sold at participating Wharf restaurants and you can purchase a barrel from the tree as a one-of-a kind gift.

The trees will stay up through the end of the year, but the merriment at The Wharf continues throughout the winter.

On cold winter nights, head over to the Camp Wharf Firepit and S’mores Trailer near District Pier. Outfitted with a cozy wood-burning fire, the vintage Airstream trailer offers hot apple cider and all the essentials for the perfect s’more—marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers and roasting sticks.

Camp Wharf and The Wharf Ice Rink are already open for the season.

Located at Transit Pier, The Wharf Ice Rink is DC’s only over-water ice-staking rink. It will remain open for the season until February 23, 2025.

Starting this month, the rink turns ALL CAPS in celebration of the Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary Season with Capitals-themed décor and Rock the Rink events. Coupled with the backdrop of the Southwest waterfront and iconic monuments, skating at The Wharf is a quintessential DC experience.

—

The Holiday Boat Parade & Party is FREE for spectators; no tickets are needed to enjoy the festivities on the piers or along Wharf Street. Check out The Wharf’s “Things to Do” for the full complement of winter activities.