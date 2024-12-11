Welcome to Westlight PH103, your skyline sanctuary in the heart of Washington, D.C. This rarely available 3BR + Den, 3BA penthouse boasts magnificent south-west views in arguably the most desirable tier of Westlight. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping, unobstructed views of the city in every room. Whether savoring morning coffee bathed in sunlight or observing a twinkling night sky, these vistas inspire awe and tranquility. PH103 floorplan is designed for flexibility and style. The open-concept living and dining areas are perfect for grand entertaining or intimate gatherings. Soaring ceilings, sleek modern finishes, and a central kitchen—complete with premium appliances and artful lighting—ensure every event is as elegant as the home itself.

The luxurious owner’s suite offers a serene retreat, featuring dual custom walk-in closets and a spa-inspired en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms with en suite baths provide refined accommodations, while a versatile den offers space for a library or private office.

The award-winning Westlight, a LEED Gold-certified building, offers an array of premium amenities: 25-meter heated rooftop pool with panoramic city views, expansive sundeck with green spaces, grilling stations, clubroom, and gym. Its striking architectural design by Enrique Norten makes it a landmark in modern luxury, blending sustainable living with sophisticated design. Doorman, porter, and on-site engineer, 24-hour front desk concierge and full time building manager provide an elevated level of White Glove services.

Steps from Georgetown, Dupont Circle, and downtown Washington, PH103 places you at the cultural heart of the city. Welcome to the pinnacle of DC living with true proximity to power. Some images contain virtual staging.

Address: 1111 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037

Contact:

Dana Rice

Dana.rice@compass.com

(202) 669-6908