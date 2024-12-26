How to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

After the ornaments are packed away and the tinsel is stripped from the trees, it’s time for those holiday evergreens to come down. Here’s how to dispose of your Christmas tree in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

DC

Trees and greenery can be dropped off from January 3 to March 2 at three locations: 201 Bryant St., NW, 3600 Calvert St., NW, and 2700 S Capital St., SE. Leave your trees out on the curb (sans lights, tinsel, and ornaments) for pick up starting Friday, December 27 through February 28 on trash days. If you’re looking to ditch an artificial tree, the District’s Department of Public Work encourages you to either donate it or set up a bulk trash pickup. More information here.

Maryland

In Prince George’s County, residents can leave their trees on the curb by 6 AM on Mondays for collection. It can also be dropped off at Brown Station Road Drop-off Convenience Center at 3501 Brown Station Rd., Upper Marlboro. More information here.

Trees in Montgomery County are collected year-round on recycling day. Residents can set their tree out on the curb by 7 AM for collection. Trees will be either composted or mulched. More information here.

Virginia

Arlington Residents should leave their tree on the curb before 6 AM from Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 17. Recycled trees will be turned into free mulch available for residents to pick up from County facilities. If your evergreen is eight feet or taller, it needs to be broken down prior to collection. More information here.

In Falls Church, collection takes place on Thursday, January 2 and then every subsequent Wednesday in January. However, residents are encouraged to put trees out within the first two weeks to ensure a timely pickup. Apartment and condominium dwellers with private trash and recycling services should take their trees to the brush collection area in the Citizens’ Disposal and Recycling Facility at 4618 W. Ox Rd., Fairfax. More information here.

Alexandria residents can throw out their tree on regularly scheduled trash days. The trees will be ground into mulch for residents to pick up in the spring. More information here.

Fairfax County trees should be put out on trash days to be recycled during the first two weeks of the year. They must be out on the curb by 6 AM for pick up with all decorations removed. More information here.