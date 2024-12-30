Jimmy Carter’s DC Funeral: What We Know So Far

Jimmy Carter’s state funeral will be held January 9 in Washington. While details are still scant, President Biden declared January 9 a national day of mourning when he formally announced Carter’s death Sunday night. Washington National Cathedral is a likely site for the state funeral, though a representative tells Washingtonian no formal announcement has been made yet.

State funerals take between seven and ten days and consist of three stages, according to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, which is headquartered at Fort McNair and will release the schedule for Carter’s observance. The first stage will take place in Georgia, the second will be here in Washington, and Carter will be buried in Plains, Georgia, in a private ceremony.

Flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days at the White House, on US military bases, and at federal buildings—which means they’ll be at half-staff on Inauguration Day—and Carter is likely to lie in state at the US Capitol. The last US President to lie in state there was George H.W. Bush, who died in November 2018 and whose state funeral at the cathedral drew thousands of mourners as well as then President Trump and former Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Carter.

There will be public observances in Atlanta as well, the Carter Center says. The center has published a site where people can sign a condolence book and view notable tributes to the 39th President.

This post will be updated.

