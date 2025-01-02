Food

What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2025

Hello, steakhouses, record bars, and more martinis

Written by
| Published on
On trend: Cocktail and record bar Press Club serves some drinks with a little snack. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

OUT: Tipping drama
IN: Tariff drama

OUT: Bistros
IN: Steakhouses

OUT: Spotted in Politico Playbook
IN: Spotted on Keith McNally’s Instagram

OUT: A martini
IN: An entire menu section of martinis

OUT: Vibe
IN: Value

OUT: Union Market lunch
IN: Union Market late night

OUT: Neighborhood restaurant openings (sadly!)
IN: Destination restaurant openings

OUT: Speakeasies
IN: Record bars

OUT: Tasting menus
IN: Tasting “experiences”

OUT: Fancy soft-serve
IN: Fancy shaved ice

OUT: Waiting for Osteria Mozza to open
IN: Waiting for a table at Osteria Mozza

OUT: Non-alcoholic cocktails as novelties
IN: Non-alcoholic cocktails as norms

OUT: French food on the rise
IN: West African food on the rise

OUT: AYCE Korean BBQ
IN: Fine dining Korean BBQ

OUT: Political Pattie’s discourse
IN: “Is the Trump hotel coming back?” discourse

OUT: Service fee outrage
IN: Service fee apathy

OUT: Cocktails with a cute little garnish
IN: Cocktails with a cute little snack

More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day