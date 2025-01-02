What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2025

OUT: Tipping drama
IN: Tariff drama
OUT: Spotted in Politico Playbook
IN: Spotted on Keith McNally’s Instagram
OUT: A martini
IN: An entire menu section of martinis
OUT: Vibe
IN: Value
OUT: Union Market lunch
IN: Union Market late night
OUT: Neighborhood restaurant openings (sadly!)
IN: Destination restaurant openings
OUT: Speakeasies
IN: Record bars
OUT: Tasting menus
IN: Tasting “experiences”
OUT: Fancy soft-serve
IN: Fancy shaved ice
OUT: Waiting for Osteria Mozza to open
IN: Waiting for a table at Osteria Mozza
OUT: Non-alcoholic cocktails as novelties
IN: Non-alcoholic cocktails as norms
OUT: French food on the rise
IN: West African food on the rise
OUT: AYCE Korean BBQ
IN: Fine dining Korean BBQ
OUT: Political Pattie’s discourse
IN: “Is the Trump hotel coming back?” discourse
OUT: Service fee outrage
IN: Service fee apathy
OUT: Cocktails with a cute little garnish
IN: Cocktails with a cute little snack