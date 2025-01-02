What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2025

OUT: Tipping drama

IN: Tariff drama

OUT: Bistros

IN: Steakhouses

OUT: Spotted in Politico Playbook

IN: Spotted on Keith McNally’s Instagram

OUT: A martini

IN: An entire menu section of martinis

OUT: Vibe

IN: Value

OUT: Union Market lunch

IN: Union Market late night

OUT: Neighborhood restaurant openings (sadly!)

IN: Destination restaurant openings

OUT: Speakeasies

IN: Record bars

OUT: Tasting menus

IN: Tasting “experiences”

OUT: Fancy soft-serve

IN: Fancy shaved ice

OUT: Waiting for Osteria Mozza to open

IN: Waiting for a table at Osteria Mozza

OUT: Non-alcoholic cocktails as novelties

IN: Non-alcoholic cocktails as norms

OUT: French food on the rise

IN: West African food on the rise

OUT: AYCE Korean BBQ

IN: Fine dining Korean BBQ

OUT: Political Pattie’s discourse

IN: “Is the Trump hotel coming back?” discourse

OUT: Service fee outrage

IN: Service fee apathy

OUT: Cocktails with a cute little garnish

IN: Cocktails with a cute little snack

