Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
He’s CEO of Cedar Hill hospital in Southeast, set to open soon.
GW is launching the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security, which she runs.
The National Museum of African Art named him its director.
The Washington Commanders hired the Campbell’s Company CEO to be the team’s next president.
After creating the popular Crying in D.C. TikTok, she’s hosting in-person meetups.
She’s no longer running the Smithsonian American Art Museum, reportedly after staff complaints about her management.
This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
Photograph of Lapiana by Noah Willman.
Photograph of Clouse courtesy of Commanders.
Photograph of Stebich by Anna Moneymaker.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Anthony Coleman
He’s CEO of Cedar Hill hospital in Southeast, set to open soon.
Barbara Kowalcyk
GW is launching the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security, which she runs.
John K. Lapiana
The National Museum of African Art named him its director.
Mark Clouse
The Washington Commanders hired the Campbell’s Company CEO to be the team’s next president.
Kiara McGowan
After creating the popular Crying in D.C. TikTok, she’s hosting in-person meetups.
DISINVITED! Stephanie Stebich
She’s no longer running the Smithsonian American Art Museum, reportedly after staff complaints about her management.
This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
Photograph of Lapiana by Noah Willman.
Photograph of Clouse courtesy of Commanders.
Photograph of Stebich by Anna Moneymaker.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Is The US Really Going to Ban TikTok?
DC’s Kinda-Sorta Ban of Right Turns on Red Begins January 1
DJs, Curators, Restaurateurs: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Jeni Stepanek’s Last Heartsong
Jimmy Carter’s DC Funeral: What We Know So Far
Washingtonian Magazine
January Issue: He's BackView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
Paula Whyman’s New Book Is About an Ecology Project From Hell
3 Must-Play Machines at DC’s New Pinball Hall
Wait, That’s Not a Pizza Hut?
Why Local Scientists Are Building a Fake Star
More from News & Politics
Snow Watch: DC’s First Potential Snow Day Is on the Way
Paula Whyman’s New Book Is About an Ecology Project From Hell
DC’s Kinda-Sorta Ban of Right Turns on Red Begins January 1
Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s Way Through
Jimmy Carter’s DC Funeral: What We Know So Far
DJs, Curators, Restaurateurs: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
How to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
Kara Swisher Just Wants a Meeting With Jeff Bezos