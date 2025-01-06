Nestled in the heart of McLean, Virginia, Chain Bridge Estates offers a revolutionary vision for senior living. Combining luxury design with unmatched health and wellness amenities, this age-qualified community redefines what it means to retire in elegance. Created for individuals aged 60 and over, Chain Bridge Estates provides a unique blend of privacy, community, and convenience.

For Tony Rivera, the developer behind Chain Bridge Estates, this project is a labor of love. Rivera shares. “We aimed to create a luxury community centered around wellness, where residents can thrive and enjoy an exceptional quality of life with the promise that The Best is Yet to Come™.”

At Chain Bridge Estates, no detail is overlooked. The expansive well-appointed luxury elevator residences range from 3,316 to over 3,344 square feet and feature three to five bedrooms across multiple levels, with prices starting in the mid $2Ms. Private elevators ensure seamless access to all floors, while covered lanai terraces offer a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. High-end finishes and customizations, including elegant architecture enhanced by Bevolo gas lanterns, underscore the commitment to luxury. Each residence boasts gourmet kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances, cabinets, and stone countertops, perfect for culinary enthusiasts. Spa bathrooms provide a serene retreat, while elegant master suites offer a sanctuary of comfort and sophistication. Each residence is EarthCraft-certified for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, allowing residents to live lavishly yet responsibly.

One standout feature is the concierge closet, enabling round-the-clock, touchless delivery of packages, food, and prescriptions. This is just one example that ensures convenience and security, allowing residents to maintain their independent lifestyles with ease.

The Heart of the Community

The recently completed clubhouse is the heart of Chain Bridge Estates, offering a range of luxurious amenities furnished by Restoration Hardware RH. The Bloomsbury™ Bar and Lounge invites socializing, while the wellness center is equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment for cardio, strength, and mindful movement. The aquatic therapy pool by HydroWorx and the sauna cater to those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. Private instructors and personal trainers are available to help residents customize their fitness plans.

Dedicated social areas within the clubhouse cater to a variety of interests, from tabletop games and cards to an art studio, workshops, meeting spaces, and a library. Outdoors, the clubhouse features an inviting terrace with a summer kitchen and lounge area for dining, wine tastings and events. Landscaped walking paths, a community garden with raised beds, a private dog park with a wash station, and a picturesque pickleball court further enhance the active, vibrant lifestyle that Chain Bridge Estates promises.

A Commitment to Wellness

Health and wellness are paramount at Chain Bridge Estates. The exclusive partnership with Bayada Home Health Services ensures residents have access to premier personal care services, at the wellness office or at home. Bayada offers a-la-carte services such as personal care and companionship, private duty nursing, comprehensive home health services, specialized memory care, physical therapy, and tailored transitional care to help residents return home smoothly after an inpatient stay.

The on-site wellness office, located within the clubhouse, is equipped for residents to host their personal physicians, either virtually or in person. This convenience allows for proactive and personalized healthcare, ensuring that residents can maintain their independence while receiving the care they need.

Designed for those who appreciate the outdoors, Chain Bridge Estates boasts an array of amenities that encourage an active lifestyle. Enjoy leisurely strolls along landscaped walking paths, cultivate your green thumb in the community garden, or engage in friendly competition on the pickleball court. These outdoor spaces are crafted to enhance your living experience, promoting both physical wellness and social connections.

Dedicated Lifestyle & Safety Services

Chain Bridge Estates offers a full-time, on-site certified concierge to facilitate third-party services, ensuring residents and their families have total peace of mind. From housekeeping, grocery shopping, vacation planning, laundry and dry cleaning, car washing and detailing, to personal chef services, catering and event services, plant care maintenance, pet grooming and care, repair services, and professional move management, the concierge is dedicated to fulfilling every need.

Security is paramount, with planned gated entry and camera surveillance guaranteeing residents’ safety and secure access exclusively for residents and their guests. The exceptional first responder services available in McLean, Virginia, further enhance the security and peace of mind of all residents and their loved ones.

Remarkable Construction Progress and Exclusive VIP Pricing

The construction of Chain Bridge Estates is progressing remarkably. The clubhouse has recently been completed, and model residences are set to open soon. This milestone marks a significant step towards realizing the vision of this exceptional community. For those who join the VIP list now, there is an exclusive opportunity to secure introductory under-construction pricing. The first of the 30 limited residences will be move-in ready this year, offering an early opportunity to begin enjoying the unparalleled luxury and wellness of Chain Bridge Estates.

A Well-Connected Enclave

While Chain Bridge Estates is an enclave in itself, its location allows for a vibrant, busy lifestyle in the world beyond. Residents can walk to nearby restaurants and entertainment venues or drive just a few moments to museums, monuments, and historic sites in Washington D.C. Additionally, two international airports are just minutes away, making it easy to travel across the globe. This prime location serves as a launching point for any adventure residents can imagine, ensuring they remain connected to the city and the world.

