MAP: January 6 Road Closures Around Capitol Hill

Today, a Joint Session of Congress will meet to count and certify the 2024 US presidential election results to put former president Donald Trump back in the White House on the four-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. After designating the session a National Special Security Event (NSSE) for the first time, District public safety officials have worked with the US Capitol Police, Secret Service, and the Washington FBI to create a security parameter—meaning road closures that started over the weekend.

Metro police have said that the impact of the security measures to residents outside of Capitol Hill will be minimal. With today’s snowstorm closing schools and offices throughout the region, it’s unlikely that the road closures will affect many travelers.

Special Agent in Charge of the US Secret Service’s Washington Field Office Matt McCool said in a press briefing that the event “will look and feel like a State of the Union Address for those who live and work in Washington DC.”

Here is a map of the expected closures.

And here is a list of road closures:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and First Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and First Street, SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and 2nd Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and 2nd Street, SE

D Street between First Street, NE, and 2nd Street, NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

First Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW