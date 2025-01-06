Where to Find Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

If you feel like venturing outside on 2025’s first snow day, there are plenty of DC-area food and drink specials waiting for you. We’ll keep adding to this list as restaurants roll out more deals, so check back for updates.

1201 Half St., SE and 2429 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria

Atlas’s Navy Yard and Alexandria locations will offer pizza-and-beer combo meals all day today, as well as discounted draft beers from 12 p.m. onward. Prices vary by location, but start at $10 for a combo and $5 for a pint.

613 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Visit this Southern bourbon bar in Capitol Hill for $12 Irish coffees and hot toddy cocktails.

901 Slaters Ln., Alexandria

Any purchase comes with a complimentary kids’ hot cocoa.

425 7th St., NW

The Penn Quarter Italian restaurant will offer all-day happy hour specials, including $5 sliders, $8 to $10 appetizers, and drinks starting at $6.

1636 17th St., NW

Today is the day to try this Dupont Circle restaurant-bar’s signature “Irish-American Coffee,” which will be on special for $10.

360 7th St., SE

This Eastern Market wine bar will offer $12 “Winter Warmers,” such as mulled wine, hot toddies, and spiked cider, as well as $9 asparagus soup.

200 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Stop by anytime after 3 PM today for $4.50 well drinks and $8 sparkling cocktails.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

This “glam” Italian restaurant will offer its smoked-to-order Negroni Fumo cocktail for half-price.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The Japanese food hall’s three restaurants—Dear Sushi, Beloved BBQ, and Hiya Izakaya—will offer gin-and-soju-spiked Snow Monkey cocktails half-price ($8) today.

1221 Van St., SE

Much like 2025’s snowy weather, Mexican restaurant Mission’s happy hour specials will start early. Swing by anytime today after 4 PM to take advantage of $9.50 margaritas, $5 chicken tacos, and $10 nachos.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Hill East food emporium will pour complimentary hot chocolate and eggnog for guests all day. Additional restaurant specials include Red Apron’s grilled cheese and tomato soup combo for $13, select Shelter beers for $5, and $3 kids’ drink species at Cameo.

1206 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Georgetown bistro-bar will offer a combo of its onion soup gratinée and any one of its 50 Belgian-style draft beers for $15 today from 3 PM onward.

1207 9th St., NW

This modern comfort food restaurant in Shaw will pour $7 alcoholic and $5 non-alcoholic spiked and spiced hot apple cider.

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Starting early today at 3 PM, stop by this Capitol Hill watering hole for $9 hot cocktails, including toddies, coffees, and cocoas.