When Donald Trump was first inaugurated in 2017, Metro didn’t issue a commemorative SmarTrip card with his photo on it, as it had done with Barack Obama’s inaugurals. The reason, the transit agency said at the time, was that no one from Trump’s campaign responded to WMATA’s request for a photo. Instead, Metro issued a generic inauguration card and, later, a “sleeve” adorned with Trump’s face.

That’s better than what Joe Biden got four years later for his Covid-dampened inaugural: nada! “With the new security and service plans, we are not encouraging travel to the Inauguration as there are no public events,” a spokesperson told us four years ago.

This time, though, Trump fans can purchase a big, bold commemorative card that reads “The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump: 45th and 47th President of the United States.” It will be available at select stations beginning on Wednesday, per WMATA:

Ashburn

Forest Glen

Franconia-Springfield

Glenmont

Greenbelt

King St-Old Town

L’Enfant Plaza

Metro Center

Navy Yard-Ballpark

New Carrollton

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Shady Grove

Stadium-Armory

Union Station

Vienna

Washington Dulles International Airport

Join the conversation!