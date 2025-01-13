Inauguration Road Closures: The Very Long List of DC Streets to Avoid This Weekend

As Washington, DC, prepares for President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the capital is in store for many road closures and traffic disruptions. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced an extensive list of the closures in the downtown and Cathedral Heights areas this weekend in a press release Monday.
The press release encourages travelers to use Metro during the road closures, though the following stations will be closed from Saturday, January 18, at 8 PM to Tuesday, January 21, at 5 AM: McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Mt. Vernon Square, and Archives.
Here’s a map of the traffic restrictions. And here’s a breakdown of where and when to expect road closures for inauguration events (we recommend using Command F to search for a particular street):
For Trump’s “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Capital One Arena on Sunday:
These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, January 19, from 12:01 AM to 6 PM:
- 7th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW
- 6th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW
- 5th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW
- G Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- G Street from 6th Street NW to 4th Street NW
- F Street from 9th Street NW to 4th Street NW
For the Inauguration Swearing-In and Parade on Monday:
These roads will be open for local traffic only from Sunday, January 19, at 6 AM through Monday, January 20, at 12:01 AM. These roads will also be closed to all traffic from Monday, January 20, at 12:01 AM through Tuesday, January 21, at 6 AM:
- 23rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Ohio Drive SW
- Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW
- Daniel French Drive NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 17th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
- 16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW
- Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
- 15th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue SW
- 14th Street from K Street NW to D Street SW
- 13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW
- 13th Street from K Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW
- 12th Street from K Street NW to C Street SW
- 11th Street from G Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 10th Street from G Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW
- 8th Street from F Street NW to D Street NW
- 7th Street from G Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW
- 5th Street from G Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW
- 4th Street from G Street NW to Virginia Avenue SW
- 3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to D Street SW
- 2nd Street from F Street NW to D Street SW
- 2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NE to C Street SE
- First Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW
- New Jersey Avenue from F Street NW to D Street SE
- North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Louisiana Avenue NW
- Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE
- First Street from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SE
- L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue SW to Hilton Washington Hotel Entrance
- West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW
- Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Ohio Drive NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
- I Street from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW
- H Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW
- G Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW
- G Street from 4th Street NW to 2nd Street NW
- F Street from 18th Street NW to North Capitol Street NW
- E Street from 18th Street NW to Columbus Circle NE
- New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW
- D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW
- D Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NE
- Indiana Avenue from 7th Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW
- C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- C Street from 6th Street NW to 2nd Street NE
- Virginia Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 18th Street NW to 2nd Street NE
- East Capitol Street from First Street NE to 2nd Street NE
- Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue NW to Columbus Circle NE
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE
- C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW
- C Street from 6th Street SW to First Street SE
- D Street from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- D Street from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE
- Maryland Avenue from 7th Street SW to 2nd Street NE
- Maine Avenue from East Basin Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW
- Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to South Capitol Street SE
- Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
- Jefferson Drive 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- Ohio Drive from West Basin Drive SW to Ohio Drive Bridge, SW
These roads are open for local traffic only from Sunday, January 19, at 6 AM through Tuesday, January 21, at 6:00 AM:
- 22nd Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 21st Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 20th Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 20th Street from C Street ,NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 18th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 12th Street from C Street SW to Maine Avenue SW
- 11th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW
- 10th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW
- 9th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW
- 8th Street from I Street NW to G Street NW
- 7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 7th Street from C Street SW to G Street SW
- 6th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 6th Street from C Street SW to E Street SW
- 5th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW
- 4th Street from Virginia Avenue SW to E Street SW
- 3rd Street from C Street SW to E Street SW
- 2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW
- New Jersey Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW
- South Capitol Street from D Street SE to I Street SE
- Canal Street from South Capitol Street SE to E Street SE
- New Jersey Avenue from D Street SE to E Street SE
- First Street from C Street SE to North Carolina Avenue SE
- L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Hilton Washington Hotel entrance.
- I Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- I Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- H Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- H Street from 12th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- G Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- G Street from 12th Street NW to 4th Street NW
- G Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- F Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE
- New York Avenue from 11th Street NW to 10th Street NW
- C Street from 21st Street NW to 18th Street NW
- C Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street NE
- C Street from 9th Street SW to 7th Street SW
- C Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW
- D Street from 3rd Street SW to 2nd Street SW
- D Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW
- D Street from 14th Street SW to Virginia Avenue SE
- E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE
- Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- Virginia Avenue from 7th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street NW to 3rd Street NE
- A Street from 3rd Street NE to 2nd Street NE
- East Capitol Street from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE
- Pennsylvania Avenue from Washington Circle 18th Street NW
- School Street from 6th Street SW to 4th Street SW
- Frontage Road from 6th Street SW to 12th Street Tunnel entrance
- Maryland Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE
- Maine Avenue from 9th Street SW to 14th Street SW
- Ivy Street from New Jersey Avenue SE to Canal Street SE
For the Inaugural Ball at the Convention Center on Monday:
These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:
- M Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- L Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- K Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- New York Avenue from 10th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- 9th Street from N Street NW to K Street NW
- 7th Street from N Street NW to New York Avenue NW
These roads will be open for local traffic only on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:
- N Street from 10th Street NW to 6th Street NW
- M Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- M Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW
- L Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- L Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW
- K Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- K Street from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- 10th Street from O Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- 9th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW
- 8th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW
- 7th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW
These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 5 PM to 11:59 PM:
- Massachusetts Avenue from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW
- Allen Y. Lew Place from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- 7th Street from New York Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
These roads will be open for local traffic only on Monday, January 20, from 5 PM to 11:59 PM:
- Massachusetts Avenue from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW
- New York Avenue from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW
For the Inaugural Ball at Union Station on Monday:
These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:
- F Street from 2nd Street NE to Columbus Circle NE
- First Street from G Place NE to Columbus Circle NE
These roads will be open for local traffic only on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:
- G Street from North Capitol Street NE to First Street NE
- First Street from K Street NE to G Place NE
These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 5 PM to 11:59 PM:
- Massachusetts Avenue from North Capitol Street NE to 2nd Street NW
- Columbus Circle from E Street NE to First Street NE
For the Prayer Service at the National Cathedral on Tuesday:
These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, January 21, from 12:01 AM to 3 PM:
- Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW
- 34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Garfield Street NW
- Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue N
These roads will be open for local traffic only on Tuesday, January 21, from 12:01 AM to 3 PM:
- Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street NW
- 33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street NW
- Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW
- Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street NW
- 34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road NW
- 35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW
- 36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW
- Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street to Lowell Street NW
- Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue NW
- 36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW
- 35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW
- 34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW
- 34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW
Highway Closures:
These highways and exits will be closed to vehicle traffic from Sunday, January 19, at 6 AM through Tuesday, January 21, at 6 AM:
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall
- Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 4 toward Maine Avenue
- Northbound I-395 toward C Street SW / US Capitol / 3rd Street Tunnel
- Westbound I-695 exit toward I-395 North / 3rd Street Tunnel
- Northbound South Capitol Street ramp toward I-1395 North / D Street SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Downtown / Richmond
- Westbound I-395 Exit 4A & 4B toward Maine Avenue SW / 12th Street NW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond
- Southbound 9th Street Expressway ramp toward Maine Avenue SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond
- Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue / Downtown and Independence Avenue SW all traffic sent toward E Street then sent toward Whitehurst Freeway
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits toward Independence Avenue / Maine Avenue / E Street all traffic sent toward I-66 West
- Westbound E Street Expressway split toward Potomac River freeway, all traffic sent toward I-6 West
- All 3rd Street Tunnel / I-395 exits and entrances from I-695 to New York Avenue NW, with exceptions listed below:
These highway entrances will re-open to all traffic on Monday, January 20, at 5 PM:
- 3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and New York Avenue NE
- 3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NE
These highway exits will be open to local traffic only from Sunday, January 19 at 6 AM through Tuesday, January 21 at 6 AM:
- Westbound I-395 Exit 5A toward 7th Street SW and 5B toward 6th Street SW