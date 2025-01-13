Inauguration Road Closures: The Very Long List of DC Streets to Avoid This Weekend

As Washington, DC, prepares for President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, the capital is in store for many road closures and traffic disruptions. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced an extensive list of the closures in the downtown and Cathedral Heights areas this weekend in a press release Monday.

The press release encourages travelers to use Metro during the road closures, though the following stations will be closed from Saturday, January 18, at 8 PM to Tuesday, January 21, at 5 AM: McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Mt. Vernon Square, and Archives.

Here’s a map of the traffic restrictions. And here’s a breakdown of where and when to expect road closures for inauguration events (we recommend using Command F to search for a particular street):

For Trump’s “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Capital One Arena on Sunday:

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, January 19, from 12:01 AM to 6 PM:

7th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

6th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

5th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

G Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

G Street from 6th Street NW to 4th Street NW

F Street from 9th Street NW to 4th Street NW

For the Inauguration Swearing-In and Parade on Monday:

These roads will be open for local traffic only from Sunday, January 19, at 6 AM through Monday, January 20, at 12:01 AM. These roads will also be closed to all traffic from Monday, January 20, at 12:01 AM through Tuesday, January 21, at 6 AM:

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Ohio Drive SW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

Daniel French Drive NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW

15th Street from K Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue to Maine Avenue SW

14th Street from K Street NW to D Street SW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW

13th Street from K Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

12th Street from K Street NW to C Street SW

11th Street from G Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from G Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW

8th Street from F Street NW to D Street NW

7th Street from G Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from G Street NW to C Street SW

5th Street from G Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

4th Street from G Street NW to Virginia Avenue SW

3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to D Street SW

2nd Street from F Street NW to D Street SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NE to C Street SE

First Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SW

New Jersey Avenue from F Street NW to D Street SE

North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE

First Street from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SE

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue SW to Hilton Washington Hotel Entrance

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Ohio Drive NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

I Street from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW

H Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW

G Street from 18th Street NW to 12th Street NW

G Street from 4th Street NW to 2nd Street NW

F Street from 18th Street NW to North Capitol Street NW

E Street from 18th Street NW to Columbus Circle NE

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 11th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW

D Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 6th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street NW to 2nd Street NE

East Capitol Street from First Street NE to 2nd Street NE

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue NW to Columbus Circle NE

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE

C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

C Street from 6th Street SW to First Street SE

D Street from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

D Street from Washington Avenue SW to First Street SE

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street SW to 2nd Street NE

Maine Avenue from East Basin Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW

Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to South Capitol Street SE

Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive from West Basin Drive SW to Ohio Drive Bridge, SW

These roads are open for local traffic only from Sunday, January 19, at 6 AM through Tuesday, January 21, at 6:00 AM:

22nd Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

21st Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

20th Street from K Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

20th Street from C Street ,NW to Constitution Avenue NW

19th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

12th Street from C Street SW to Maine Avenue SW

11th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

10th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

9th Street from K Street NW to G Street NW

8th Street from I Street NW to G Street NW

7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

7th Street from C Street SW to G Street SW

6th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

6th Street from C Street SW to E Street SW

5th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to G Street NW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue SW to E Street SW

3rd Street from C Street SW to E Street SW

2nd Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW

New Jersey Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to F Street NW

South Capitol Street from D Street SE to I Street SE

Canal Street from South Capitol Street SE to E Street SE

New Jersey Avenue from D Street SE to E Street SE

First Street from C Street SE to North Carolina Avenue SE

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Hilton Washington Hotel entrance.

I Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

H Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 12th Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

G Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

G Street from 12th Street NW to 4th Street NW

G Street from New Jersey Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

F Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE

New York Avenue from 11th Street NW to 10th Street NW

C Street from 21st Street NW to 18th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street NE

C Street from 9th Street SW to 7th Street SW

C Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW

D Street from 3rd Street SW to 2nd Street SW

D Street from 2nd Street SW to First Street SW

D Street from 14th Street SW to Virginia Avenue SE

E Street from 7th Street SW to New Jersey Avenue SE

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street NW to 3rd Street NE

A Street from 3rd Street NE to 2nd Street NE

East Capitol Street from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from Washington Circle 18th Street NW

School Street from 6th Street SW to 4th Street SW

Frontage Road from 6th Street SW to 12th Street Tunnel entrance

Maryland Avenue from 2nd Street NE to 3rd Street NE

Maine Avenue from 9th Street SW to 14th Street SW

Ivy Street from New Jersey Avenue SE to Canal Street SE

For the Inaugural Ball at the Convention Center on Monday:

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:

M Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

L Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

New York Avenue from 10th Street NW to 9th Street NW

9th Street from N Street NW to K Street NW

7th Street from N Street NW to New York Avenue NW

These roads will be open for local traffic only on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:

N Street from 10th Street NW to 6th Street NW

M Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

M Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

L Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

L Street from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

K Street from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

K Street from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW

10th Street from O Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

9th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

8th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

7th Street from O Street NW to N Street NW

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 5 PM to 11:59 PM:

Massachusetts Avenue from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

Allen Y. Lew Place from 9th Street NW to 7th Street NW

7th Street from New York Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

These roads will be open for local traffic only on Monday, January 20, from 5 PM to 11:59 PM:

Massachusetts Avenue from 11th Street NW to 9th Street NW

New York Avenue from 7th Street NW to 6th Street NW

For the Inaugural Ball at Union Station on Monday:

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:

F Street from 2nd Street NE to Columbus Circle NE

First Street from G Place NE to Columbus Circle NE

These roads will be open for local traffic only on Monday, January 20, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM:

G Street from North Capitol Street NE to First Street NE

First Street from K Street NE to G Place NE

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, January 20, from 5 PM to 11:59 PM:

Massachusetts Avenue from North Capitol Street NE to 2nd Street NW

Columbus Circle from E Street NE to First Street NE

For the Prayer Service at the National Cathedral on Tuesday:

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, January 21, from 12:01 AM to 3 PM:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

34th Street from Woodley Road NW to Garfield Street NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Wisconsin Avenue N



These roads will be open for local traffic only on Tuesday, January 21, from 12:01 AM to 3 PM:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street NW

Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street to Lowell Street NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street NW

Highway Closures:

These highways and exits will be closed to vehicle traffic from Sunday, January 19, at 6 AM through Tuesday, January 21, at 6 AM:

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound I-395 Exit 4 toward Maine Avenue

Northbound I-395 toward C Street SW / US Capitol / 3rd Street Tunnel

Westbound I-695 exit toward I-395 North / 3rd Street Tunnel

Northbound South Capitol Street ramp toward I-1395 North / D Street SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Downtown / Richmond

Westbound I-395 Exit 4A & 4B toward Maine Avenue SW / 12th Street NW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond

Southbound 9th Street Expressway ramp toward Maine Avenue SW, all traffic sent toward I-395 South / Richmond

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue / Downtown and Independence Avenue SW all traffic sent toward E Street then sent toward Whitehurst Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits toward Independence Avenue / Maine Avenue / E Street all traffic sent toward I-66 West

Westbound E Street Expressway split toward Potomac River freeway, all traffic sent toward I-6 West

All 3rd Street Tunnel / I-395 exits and entrances from I-695 to New York Avenue NW, with exceptions listed below:

These highway entrances will re-open to all traffic on Monday, January 20, at 5 PM:

3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and New York Avenue NE

3rd Street Tunnel / Southbound I-395 entrance at 4th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NE

These highway exits will be open to local traffic only from Sunday, January 19 at 6 AM through Tuesday, January 21 at 6 AM:

Westbound I-395 Exit 5A toward 7th Street SW and 5B toward 6th Street SW