31 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

Commemorate Martin Luther King Day of Service this week at a number of uplifting events. Ahead of Monday’s presidential inauguration, you can take a deep dive into politics at the opening of Round House Theatre’s What the Constitution Means to Me.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

January 13–January 20

MLK Holiday DC Peace Walk & Parade. For over 40 years, the DC community has honored King with a peaceful march through the city. This year’s commemoration will begin with a peace rally and assembly at Shepherd Park at 9:30 AM, followed by a procession to Entertainment & Sports Arena at 10:30 AM. After an indoor parade, there will be a health and wellness fair (Sat, free, Congress Heights). Let Freedom Ring Celebration. Singers Christopher Jackson and Esperanza Spalding headline a musical tribute leading up to MLK Day of Service. The Let Freedom Ring Celebration, hosted by actor Taye Diggs, will likely be a big one; tickets won’t be released until the day of the performance (Sun, free, Kennedy Center). Rock the Rink at The Wharf. The entire family can show off their Washington Capitals spirit at the Wharf’s themed skate night in support of DC’s beloved hockey team. The sporty event includes a four-hour ice skating session at the rink with a DJ, Caps gear giveaways, and a broadcast of the team’s away game against the Ottawa Senators. If you wear Capitals’ gear to the event, you’ll score $5 off admission to the ice rink (Thurs, February 22, $19+ for adults, $15+ for ages under 12, Wharf). NMWA Nights at National Museum of Women in the Arts. The first NMWA Nights museum party of 2025 kicks off this week. Visitors can browse the National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibitions, sip drinks, listen to soft sounds from DJ Geena Marie, and create zines and buttons in the studio. There’s also an opportunity to donate hygiene products and feminine undergarments to Support the Girls (Wed, $25, Downtown). “What the Constitution Means to Me” play. Ahead of Inauguration Day, Round House Theatre presents a modern version of the thought-provoking play What the Constitution Means to Me. The Bethesda theater’s portrayal of playwright Heidi Schreck’s 2017 Broadway show features new material that explores democracy through the lens of past generations and today (Wed through February 16, $50+, Bethesda).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Read Flight Behavior with fellow ecology enthusiasts at the library (Mon, free, Cleveland Park).

Join a conversation with Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King at the MLK Memorial Library (Tues, free, MLK Library).

Tap into your creative side at a Crochet Amigurumi Workshop at Del Ray Artisans Gallery (Wed, $80, Alexandria).

Foodies might enjoy this Italian cuisine-themed book talk with local author Anna Vocino (Wed, $30 included entry and book, Mount Pleasant).

Explore “Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment” exhibition with interpretation manager Jennifer Riddell before the popular presentation closes (Wed, free, no registration required, National Gallery of Art).

Experiment with landscape painting at Phillips@THEARC (Wed, free, but registration required, Anacostia).

Community and heritage:

Theater and shows:

Take your date to DC Improv for a comedy night featuring a date-friendly lineup of comics, along with desserts and drinks (Wed, $99, Downtown).

Live jazz and burlesque are center stage at Eighteenth Street Lounge’s The Cheeky Martini (Wed, $15+, Logan Circle).

Music and concerts:

Games and trivia:

Play bingo with friends at Kingfisher (Mon, one-drink minimum purchase to play, Northwest DC).

Compete in drag bingo with host Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing Co. (Tues, free, NoMa).

Piece Out Del Ray hosts multiple rounds of music bingo spinning live tunes by DJ Thunderbunny (Wed, $15, Alexandria).

Play a new or old board game at Labyrinth (Thurs, free, Eastern Market).

Get involved:

Anacostia Riverkeeper is partnering with Pope Branch Park Restoration Alliance for a weekend cleanup (Sat, free, Anacostia).

Volunteers can help prepare hygiene and household baskets for family shelters and local community houses on MLK Day of Service (January 20, free, Alexandria).

Things to do with kids:

Young children can experience a live dance adventure at Imagination Stage’s new production Paper Dreams (through February 16, $22, Bethesda).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!