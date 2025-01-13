News & Politics

Washingtonian’s “Great Places to Work” 2025 Contest Is Now Open!

But hurry: Registration closes February 28.

Written by
| Published on
Prop styling by Megumi Emoto. Text design by Manyun Zou.

Love the place you spend every 9 to 5? Think it could be one of the best places to work in the Washington, DC, region? Now is your chance to nominate your employer for Washingtonian’s next Great Places to Work contest.

And it’s easy! Just fill out this registration page, and we’ll handle the rest. But hurry: the deadline for registering is February 28.

Any Washington-area workplace with at least five employees is eligible. (A company does not need to be headquartered in DC or the Maryland or Virginia suburbs; it just needs an office here.) There is no cost to participate. The results of the Great Places to Work survey are scheduled to appear in the June 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Any other questions? Feel free to email editor Sherri Dalphonse at sdalphonse@washingtonian.com.

Thank you for your participation. And good luck!

Sherri Dalphonse
Editor in chief

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986 as an editorial intern, and worked her way to the top of the masthead when she was named editor-in-chief in 2022. She oversees the magazine’s editorial staff, and guides the magazine’s stories and direction. She lives in DC.

