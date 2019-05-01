Magazine Issues

May 2019: Our Favorite Parks

Take a peek inside the May issue, on newsstands now.
Photograph by Johner Images/Offset.

Great Parks

Take a walk. Have a picnic. Rent a boat. Spot bald eagles. This region has hundreds of parks where we’re able to do all that—and more. Here are some of our favorites. Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.

FEATURES

What happened when this writer’s teenage son became infatuated with the alt-right. Photo-illustration by C.J. Burton.

The Fascist Upstairs

My husband and I poured everything we had into nurturing an empathetic child. Then, at age 13, he became infatuated with the alt-right. By Anonymous.

We asked ten theater stars about the quirks and perks of working the local stages in a federal city. Photograph by Noah Willman.

Curtain Call

Full-time actors? In Washington? These ten stars are household names in one of America’s biggest theater scenes—and strangers to most everyone else. By Britt Peterson.

The big restaurant lie: Everyone is treated the same. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Inside the Very Pampered, Very Personalized, Very Private World of Washington’s VIP Diners

Bartenders, maître d’s, and everyone in between reveal the extras that DC hot spots pull out to keep big spenders and boldface names feeling extra-special. By Jessica Sidman.

One perk of working at Carfax in Centreville: You can bring your dog.

Great Places to Work

Workers at these 50 employers are among the happiest in Washington. They cite a number of reasons, but chief among them? Flexibility—as in the ability to strike a genuine work/life balance. And good news: Most of these companies are hiring. By Sherri Dalphonse.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph by Steve Zabel.

Mueller Time Runs Out: What can we learn from DC’s reaction to the end of the investigation?

Political Minds: We asked a local shrink which 2020 candidates he’d most like to probe.

A Spotlight on Gay History: How a local couple’s Instagram account turned into a vital new book.

The Odd Couple: Our pitch for a new sitcom, The Conways.

Market Watch: Why can’t Kevin Plank sell his mansion?

Big Picture: Preparing the field for the Nats’ opening day.

WHERE & WHEN

The “Good As Hell” raptress Lizzo is set to perform two shows at the 9:30 Club on May 19-20. Photograph by Luke Gilford.

The 17 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Interview: Journalist Kara Swisher has rare insight into both Silicon Valley and DC.

Business: Inside Afiniti, one of only two “unicorns” in the local tech scene.

Culture: Swabbing the Folger Shakespeare Library’s vast collection for the Bard’s DNA—and other clues.

SPA, BEAUTY, & HEALTH

Want to treat your mom, your wife, or yourself to a spa day? Read reviews of our favorites, including the Mandarin Oriental (shown here). Photograph courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Washington, DC.

Spa Daze: Our 23 favorite places to get a soothing massage, facial, pedicure, or other treat-yourself treatment.

Shore Leave: Feast on fresh crabs. Take a sunset sail. Stay in a water­view room. Our guide to memorable Eastern Shore experiences.

Sexual Equality Drive: You rarely hear about sexual issues that can affect post-menopausal women. That’s changing.

TASTE

Rooster & Owl flouts expectations about prix-fixe dining—plus a tour through our suddenly vibrant Mexican dining scene. Photo by Scott Suchman

Rooster & Owl: Two first-time restauranteurs bring prix-fixe dining to Columbia Heights.

Mexican Dining Guide: The best new places for moles, tacos, and of course margaritas.

HOME

Take a look inside these contemporary-style bathrooms that have used the tried-and-true black-and-white combo.

Bathroom Style: Why you can’t go wrong with black and white, and dos and don’ts of wallpaper.

Pets: A new program that gives dogs a break from shelter life.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

The author with his grandfather, Harris Wofford. Photo courtesy of Benjamin Wofford.

Papa Harris’s World: He’s a towering American. He was also my grandfather.

