4 Open Houses To Check Out This Weekend

Looking for a diversion during inauguration weekend? This week’s roundup of open houses includes a penthouse condo in Petworth, an Arlington Craftsman, and a Cape Cod-style house in Silver Spring. And for luxury real-estate shoppers (and gawkers), behold this fully furnished Georgetown Federal.
A Petworth Penthouse
Price: $799,900, plus a $396 monthly condo fee
Where: 111 Varnum St., NW — Unit 3
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Lot size: .03 acres
Listing agent: Teresa Mueller, Compass
Open house: Saturday, January 18, 1 PM — 3 PM
The penthouse unit in a 1917 rowhouse underwent a major renovation in 2018. It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, upgraded kitchen appliances, and two private parking spots with an EV charger. Two private terraces (one with a retractable awing) and a shared yard round out the outdoor amenities.
An Arlington Craftsman
Price: $1.5 million
Where: 1708 N. Stafford St., N
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Lot size: 0.17 acres
Listing agents: Will Gaskins and Andy Biggers, KW Realty
Open house: Sunday, January 19, 2 PM — 4 PM
A Silver Spring Cape Cod
Price: $639,900
Where: 2007 Lansdowne Way
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
Lot size: 0.13 acres
Listing agent: Craig Sword, Compass
Open house: Saturday, January 18, 11 AM — 2 PM and Sunday, January 19, 11 AM — 1 PM
This 1938 house is packed with cozy details, including a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, and a private yard. It’s located in the Woodside Knolls neighborhood, a short walk away from the Forest Glen Metro Station.
A Georgetown Federal
Price: $5.5 million
Where: 3043 P St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5
Lot size: .05 acres
Listing agent: Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Sunday, January 19, 1 PM — 3 PM