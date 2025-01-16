Where to Find Inauguration Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Here’s what restaurants and bars around town are doing this Inauguration Day (Monday, January 20).

523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; and 1547 Seventh St., NW

At Balkan restaurant Ambar’s three locations—in Shaw, Capitol Hill, and Clarendon—the all-you-can-eat brunch (starting at $36.99 per person) will extend to Monday. Happy hour drink specials like $8 old fashioneds and glasses of red sangria will run all day.

425 Seventh St., NW

The Penn Quarter offshoot of the New York Italian spot will open bright and early at 7 AM on Monday, and will offer a breakfast buffet and grab-and-go options. Buffet tickets are $29.95 per person, and the bar will open at 8 AM. Carmine’s plans to stream the inauguration on its six televisions.

816 H St., NE

All inauguration weekend long, the only DC bar that publicly supports Trump will offer an open bar—with tax, tips, and fees included—for $45.47 per person. Doors will stay open each night until 2 AM.

3309 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Cleveland Park wine/cocktail bar is offering 25 percent off martinis, Manhattans, and sparkling wines on Monday.

1015 Seventh St., NW

At this Shaw tasting room, a $145 “Dine Like a President” menu is inspired by previous Inauguration Day meals. Courses include corned beef tongue (an homage to George Washington); a broiled Maine lobster tail for John F. Kennedy, and fried apple pie to honor Barack Obama. The menu will be available on Saturday, January 19 and Saturday, January 26.

1221 Van St., SE and 1606 20th St., NW

Hang out until 4 AM from Friday, January 17 through Monday, January 20 at the Navy Yard location of this Mexican restaurant/bar. The Dupont original will stay open until 4 AM on Sunday and Monday. Expect a DJ and late-night snacks.

2317 Calvert St., NW

The Woodley Park dining room will offer a”A Presidential Feast: Flavors from Inaugural History,” a $75 three-course prix fixe from Saturday, January 18 through the end of the month. Courses, like Bill Clinton’s cream of pepper soup, George W. Bush’s beef tenderloin with red wine sauce, and Dwight D. Eisenhower’s strawberry shortcake, are inspired by official menus from Congressional lunches.

2650 Virginia Ave.

On Inauguration Day, the Watergate Hotel’s bar has a special inspired by President Trump’s favorite things: a “gourmet” burger, truffle fries, and a bucket of Diet Cokes for $85. The bar will also offer a “Presidential Bites Flight,” with luxe options like black truffle sliders, miniature lobster rolls, and foie gras torchon (prices vary). Oysters, caviar bumps, and champagne are available as add-ons.

26 N St., SE

The Navy Yard “tropical oasis” will stay open with DJs spinning tracks until until 4 AM on Sunday, January 19 and Monday, January 20.

909 New Jersey Ave., SE

The Navy Yard restaurant/bar will serve half-priced Detroit-style pizzas and $12 martinis while the inauguration plays on TV.

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

The Capitol Hill brewery and politico favorite will open early on Inauguration Day at 9 AM, and will stream coverage on all of its sound-on televisions. Specials include $9 hot cocktails and a “$47 for 47 Platter” with a pitcher of Union Pub’s Presidential Pilsner, six sliders, and fries.