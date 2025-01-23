4 Open Houses To See This Weekend

A Brightwood rowhouse, a recently renovated Cabin John house, and a lakeside Falls Church contemporary headline this weekend’s open house roundup. And in the luxury bracket: A Victorian-inspired townhome in Kalorama, built at the turn of the century.
A Brightwood Rowhouse
Price: $819,000
Where: 6205 12th St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5
Lot size: 0.04 acres
Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Christopher Leary, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Sunday, January 26, 1 PM – 3 PM
A covered front porch and a wood-burning fireplace make for a welcoming vibe at this DC house. The renovated kitchen opens directly onto the back deck, and the lower level includes a finished recreation room and attached garage.
A Cabin John House
Price: $1.35 million
Where: 6418 83rd Pl.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Listing agent: Jeanne Sears, Coldwell Banker Realty
Open house: Saturday, January 25, 1 PM – 3 PM
This 1988 house features wood-beamed ceilings, built-in shelving, and a stone fireplace. Other selling points include a glass-walled bonus room and a full basement apartment with its own deck. The main level was renovated in 2016, and the primary bath was redone in 2023.
A Falls Church Contemporary
Price: $1.185 million, plus a $41 monthly HOA fee
Where: 6393 Lakeview Dr.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Lot size: 0.26 acres
Listing agents: Paige Patterson and Phyllis Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, January 26, 1 PM – 3 PM
This house was built in 1956 for Ramsey Clark, who would later serve as Attorney General under President Lyndon Johnson. The property includes private access to Lake Barcroft, plus a screened porch and backyard putting green. Inside, find a renovated kitchen and two fireplaces.
A Kalorama Victorian
Price: $3.095 million
Where: 1821 Wyoming Ave., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4.5
Lot size: 0.06 acres
Listing agent: Ethan Carson, Compass
Open house: Saturday, January 25, 1 PM – 3 PM
A custom marble fireplace and a formal dining room with a butler bar are among the highlights of this renovated 1909 rowhouse. Outdoor amenities include a rooftop deck, private yard, and a patio off the kitchen. Plus, the in-law apartment has its own wet bar.