Elon Musk Did Not Bid on the Line Hotel in Adams Morgan

It looks like Elon Musk will not be buying the Line hotel in Adams Morgan after all—at least not today. Bisnow reports that the only bid in today’s auction was from the hotel’s own lender, Acore Capital.

Eater reported last week that that the Tesla and X billionaire, who’s now a White House advisor, was interested in turning the trendy hotel in a “private social club,” according to “multiple sources familiar with the deal.”

The headline set off panic in the liberal neighborhood. “Keep Elon Out of AdMo” stickers showed up on sign posts, Axios reported, and a petition aiming to stop the hypothetical sale garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

Anxiety about one of Trump’s closest loyalists taking over the property also gripped the hotel’s staff and clientele. One employee, who requested anonymity in order to avoid backlash, says brides who planned to get married at the hotel were coming in concerned about Musk, and staff didn’t know what to tell them. “Employees on all levels, directors included, were worried about their jobs and safety,” says the employee.

