Trump Pardons Former DC Cops, RFK Moderates on Vaccines, and We Found Great Dosas at a Cake Shop in Herndon

Caps are at Seattle at 10 PM, and the Wizards are at the Clippers at 10:30.

I can’t stop listening to:

Yaddiya & Griot X feat. Big Don Bino, “Hoyas.” The last time I thought about Georgetown and music at the same time was maybe when I was a teenager hitting up Commander Salamander? Yaddi plays Black Cat Friday night; expect guests.

Here’s some Trump news you might have blocked out:

• President Trump will work remotely for part of today, addressing world leaders at Davos via video. (Reuters)

• Trump granted clemency for two former DC cops who were convicted in connection with an unauthorized car chase that led to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown in 2020. (Washington Post) The President demonstrated a light familiarity with the case, claiming the officers were chasing “an illegal”—Hylton-Brown was a US citizen. (WUSA)

• He scrapped a nondiscrimination order signed by LBJ in 1965. (Chris Geidner) You know who loves that move? Richard Spencer loves that move.

• Bookmark alert! Trying to keep track of the executive orders? Lawfare built a tracker. (Lawfare)

• Troops will head to the southern border. (CNN)

• An executive order to end US funding of “gain-of-function” research is reportedly on its way. (WSJ)

• Another bad day for career feds: 160 National Security Council staffers got told to work from home, which is not exactly how this administration says attaboy. (AP) The administration also paused communications from federal health agencies. (Washington Post) It froze Justice Department civil rights division actions. (Washington Post)

• The Justice Department is maneuvering to prosecute local officials who won’t comply with Trump’s mass deportation plans. (Washington Post)

• RFK Jr. seems to have changed his tune on vaccines. (Politico) He will continue to collect fees in vaccine litigation, though, which could appear to present a conflict of interest. (NYT) Kennedy is also holding the line on alternative medicine, to the consternation of people who see much of it as pseudoscience. (Washington Post)

• Melania Trump will know what she’s doing this time. (CNN)

Hidden Eats, by Ike Allen

Country Oven

It’s an unlikely home for some of the best dosas in the region: a cake shop in a bogus Tudor-style shopping center in Herndon. Yet Country Oven (the business began as a straightforward bakery) prepares the paper-thin, satisfyingly crisp crêpes filled with masala potatoes as well as any Indian restaurant in town. Tear into one and dip it in herbaceous coconut or peanut chutneys, or dunk it in a wholesome brothy sambar. It’s also worth delving into the many varieties of biryani, plates centered on pounded millet ragi mudde and flaky baked puffs filled with paneer, chili potatoes, or chicken. None of this Andhra Pradesh-style regional cooking was available at the bakery before owner Sravan Paduru decided to expand it last year. But he’s kept up the old baking trade admirably too, as evidenced by a Wayne Thiebaud painting’s worth of layer cakes in a glass case near the register. (2501 Centreville Road, Herndon)

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• 🎉 Here it is, our 100 Very Best Restaurants list for 2025. I count almost two dozen new residents of the list. Congrats to them all and to our food team—this is a huge undertaking every year.

• DC is well-represented in this year’s Beard Awards short list.

• Player’s Club looks to bring municipal-golf-course chic to Logan Circle.

• A U.Va. academic muses about Facebook chucking fact-checking.

• Two weddings: A powder-blue affair at a Virginia winery, and a string-light heavy event in DC.

Local news links:

• The Caps organization figured out how to contend AND how to keep Alex Ovechkin in the record hunt. (ESPN)

• Adams Morgan CVS to close. (PoPville)

• Hammond High graduate passes away. (Alexandria Times)

• The TikTok patch will remain on Caps sweaters. (WBJ)

• RIP Gene Samburg, the founder of Kastle Systems. (WTOP)

• Alexandria could replace its high school’s troubled bus system with city buses. (ALXnow)

• Virginia Tech’s ugly-beautiful “innovation campus” in Potomac Yard has opened. (Zebra)

Thursday’s event picks, by Briana Thomas:

See a high-energy Yamato concert featuring Japanese Taiko drums. ($28+)

Listen to live music from nine artists at Opera on Tap. (Free)

